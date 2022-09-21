Flyers Name New Trainer; Jim McCrossin Has Different Job with Club

On the eve of training camp, the Philadelphia Flyers announced some changes to their hockey-operations department Wednesday.

They hired Tommy Alva as their head trainer, Jeff Taylor as physical therapist/rehab coordinator, and Gavin McClelland as data engineer, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Alva enters his 20th season in the NHL. He spent the last 11 years as an assistant trainer with the Florida Panthers.

Earlier in his career, he was the head trainer with the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers.

Taylor spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers; he was L.A.’s return-to-competition coordinator last year, and their strength and conditioning coach the previous season.

McClelland is the data engineer within the Philadelphia Flyers analytics group. He will report to Ian Anderson, the team’s director of analytics, to manage and optimize the Flyers’ data infrastructure.

Jim McCrossin, who had been the head trainer, will remain with the Flyers as a senior advisor within hockey operations. He has overseen the Philadelphia Flyers’ medical team and services for two-plus decades.

Assistant trainer Sal Raffa is also returning, the Flyers said.

About five months ago, McCrossin and Raffa sued the Flyers after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. The men allege their conditions came from exposure to chemicals used in the Zambonis at the team’s practice facility in Voorhees.

The Flyers start training camp Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Voorhees. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Philly was crippled by injuries last season, and that trend carried into the summer.