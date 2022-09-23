Connect with us

Flyers’ Intrasquad Scrimmages Highlight Friday’s Camp

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Carter Hart will be in one of the Philadelphia Flyers' intra-squad scrimmages Friday morning in Voorhees.

The Philadelphia Flyers will have a pair of intrasquad scrimmages Friday, highlighting Day 2 of training camp in Voorhees.

Team 1 will likely have the Flyers’ new No. 1 pairing — Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo — together in a game situation for the first time. Ryan Ellis is expected to miss the entire season, so DeAngelo will be asked to pick up the slack.

Camp is free and open to the public.

Team 1 will face Team 4 in a scrimmage from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Flyers’ rink. Here are the rosters:

Team 1

15 Artem Anisimov  C

57 Wade Allison       RW

8 Kevin Connauton   D

77 Tony DeAngelo   D

73 Elliot Desnoyers  LW

33 Samuel Ersson    G

52 Tyson Foerster   RW

48 Morgan Frost       C

95 Adam Karashik    D

11 Travis Konecny    RW

30 Jonathan Lemieux G

62 Olle Lycksell         C/W

9 Ivan Provorov          D

25 James van Riemsdyk LW

71 Max Willman          C/LW

54 Egor Zamula          D

Team 4

81 Jordy Bellerive C
37 Louie Belpedio D
22 Adam Brooks C
93 Colin Felix D
92 Alexis Gendron C/RW
79 Carter Hart G
42 Hayden Hodgson RW
34 Nolan Maier G
63 Mason Millman D
76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW
75 Ethan Samson D
24 Nick Seeler D
64 Brian Zanetti D

In the other scrimmage, Team 2 will face Team 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the Phantoms’ rink. Team 2 could have Kevin Hayes and Cam Atkinson together on the first line.

PHN: Flyers Survive Day 1 of Camp TORTure

Here are the rosters:

Team 2

89 Cam Atkinson RW

47 Ronnie Attard D

59 Jackson Cates C

67 Charlie Gerard C/RW

50 Adam Ginning D

29 Troy Grosenick G

13 Kevin Hayes C

84  Linus Hogberg D

96 Alex Kile LW

21 Scott Laughton C

80 Will MacKinnon D

35 Pat Nagle G

43 Theo Rochette C

26 Antoine Roussel LW

36 Linus Sandin RW

45 Cam York D

Team 3

61 Justin Braun D

44 Nic Deslauriers LW

86 Joel Farabee LW (will not play)

78 Jacob Gaucher C

82 Mikael Huchette C

58 Tanner Laczynski C/W

20 Cooper Marody C/RW

70 Tye McSorley RW

55 Rasmus Ristolainen D

32 Felix Sandstrom G

6 Travis Sanheim D

83 Tyler Savard LW

74 Owen Tippett RW

98 Tyler Wall G

65 Wyatte Wylie D

68 Cooper Zech D

In addition to the scrimmages, the groups will be on the ice at different times: Team 4 from 10:10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Team 1 from 11:10 a.m. to noon. Both of those teams will be on the Flyers’ rink.

At the Phantoms’ rink, Team 3 will b on the ice from from 2:10 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Team 2 will be on the ice from 3:10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

