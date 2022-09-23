Connect with us

Training camp

Flyers’ Wade Allison Excited About Torts’ Pledge to ‘Play the Kids’

Published

5 hours ago

on

Wade Allison, Philadelphia Flyers ,
Right winger Wade Allison is among many young players who could start the season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Right winger Wade Allison didn’t hide his excitement  when relayed John Tortorella’s comments.

Earlier in the day, Tortorella said he wanted to build a foundation with young players.

“I’m going to play the kids; I’ll tell you that right now,” the new Philadelphia Flyers coach said on Thursday, the first day of training camp.

Allison, 24, smiled when a reporter told him about Torts’ plan.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that, but that sounds awesome to me,” said Allison, who is healthy after an injury-plagued season. “I like it.”

GM Chuck Fletcher said the Philadelphia Flyers could break camp with 10 players 25 or under.

Tortorella said he doesn’t care about the players’ stature, where they were drafted, or what they’ve done in previous seasons.

“It’s kind of a clean slate with me,” he said. “I really don’t know the players. I need to watch them. But I do feel as an organization right now, we need to get a foundation underneath us here.”

Youthful look

A foundation built with youth.

That’s good news for guys like Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, Allison, Cam York, Owen Tippett, Tanner Laczynski, and Isaac Ratcliffe. Same goes for the next tier of up-and-coming players like Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell, Egor Zamula, Elliot Desnoyers, Zayde Wisdom, Ronnie Attard, and Linus Hogberg.

“We need to get it back on the rails,” Tortorella said.  “And we need to get a good foundation … so they’re going to get every opportunity.”

As for the young players, Tortorella said he’s “not going to be afraid to put them into situations that may bump other guys out who thought he was going to be there. There needs to be a little bit of merit here, as far as where everybody stands.”

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brooklyn

I am making $45 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $10,500 a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply.
Everybody must try this job now by just use this… http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Brooklyn
-1
Reply
SpectrumSection51

Use some proper grammar the next time.

0
Reply
SpectrumSection51

One of the best things I’ve heard from the team lately. I would much rather see them play the youngsters and watch them develop, even if that means some struggle and losses, than watch mostly over-30 retreads and journeymen slog their way to another poor or mediocre season.

1
Reply

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously