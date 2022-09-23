Connect with us

Training camp

Lycksell’s 2 goals among highlights from Flyers’ scrimmage Friday

Published

3 mins ago

on

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart makes a save in Friday's scrimmage. He played the first period in his team's 6-0 loss in Voorhees, N.J.

Travis Konecny and Max Willman scored first-period goals against Carter Hart, sparking Team White past Team Orange, 6-0, in a Philadelphia Flyers intrasquad scrimmage Friday morning in Voorhees.

Speedy left winger Olle Lycksell, making a  bid for a roster spot, led the way with a pair of goals. The Swede was outstanding in the rookie games recently, and he continued his strong play Friday.

Lycksell, 23, is making his North American debut this year, and he will likely start the season with the AHL’s Phantoms.

But with a dominating camp, well, who knows?

The 6-foot, 196-pounder can play center or left wing. A sixth-rounder draft pick in 2017, Lyckell had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in in 47 Swedish Hockey League games last season.

Game stuff

Eleven seconds into the game, Konecny made the matchup’s first shot count. From the left circle, he put a low shot past Hart, who will want that one back. Hey, it’s early.

Konecny played right wing on a veteran line with center Artem Anisimov and left winger James van Riemsdyk. The unit was dominant.

With 8:28 to go in the first, Willman hustled to the puck ahead of defenseman Colin Felix and beat Hart from in close, giving the White a 2-0 lead.

Some highlights from the two-period, Philadelphia Flyers scrimmage

  • Hayden Hodgson, aiming for a roster spot, had three hits in the first five minutes and displayed his physicality throughout the contest.
  • Samuel Ersson, a candidate for the backup goalie spot, was flawless in the first period for the White, though the goalie didn’t see much action as his team dominated the action.
  • Defensemen Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo made their debut together in the first period — call it a “feeling-out” period — before being paired with other partners throughout the scrimmage.
  • The White scored four second-period goals against Nolan Maier.  Lycksell gave the White a  3-0 lead with a drive from the slot area, and Egor Zamula made it 4-0 with a point drive. Zamula is probably ticketed to the Phantoms, but he has bulked up to 192 pounds and might be a callup if there is an injury. Zamula set up the fifth goal, a rebound by the ever-present Lycksell.
  • Morgan Frost had a pair of assists in the win.
  • The White outshot the outmanned Orange, 28-8.
Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously