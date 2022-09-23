Lycksell’s 2 goals among highlights from Flyers’ scrimmage Friday

Travis Konecny and Max Willman scored first-period goals against Carter Hart, sparking Team White past Team Orange, 6-0, in a Philadelphia Flyers intrasquad scrimmage Friday morning in Voorhees.

Speedy left winger Olle Lycksell, making a bid for a roster spot, led the way with a pair of goals. The Swede was outstanding in the rookie games recently, and he continued his strong play Friday.

Lycksell, 23, is making his North American debut this year, and he will likely start the season with the AHL’s Phantoms.

But with a dominating camp, well, who knows?

The 6-foot, 196-pounder can play center or left wing. A sixth-rounder draft pick in 2017, Lyckell had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in in 47 Swedish Hockey League games last season.

Game stuff

Eleven seconds into the game, Konecny made the matchup’s first shot count. From the left circle, he put a low shot past Hart, who will want that one back. Hey, it’s early.

Konecny played right wing on a veteran line with center Artem Anisimov and left winger James van Riemsdyk. The unit was dominant.

With 8:28 to go in the first, Willman hustled to the puck ahead of defenseman Colin Felix and beat Hart from in close, giving the White a 2-0 lead.

Some highlights from the two-period, Philadelphia Flyers scrimmage

Hayden Hodgson, aiming for a roster spot, had three hits in the first five minutes and displayed his physicality throughout the contest.

Samuel Ersson, a candidate for the backup goalie spot, was flawless in the first period for the White, though the goalie didn’t see much action as his team dominated the action.

Defensemen Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo made their debut together in the first period — call it a “feeling-out” period — before being paired with other partners throughout the scrimmage.

The White scored four second-period goals against Nolan Maier. Lycksell gave the White a 3-0 lead with a drive from the slot area, and Egor Zamula made it 4-0 with a point drive. Zamula is probably ticketed to the Phantoms, but he has bulked up to 192 pounds and might be a callup if there is an injury. Zamula set up the fifth goal, a rebound by the ever-present Lycksell.

Morgan Frost had a pair of assists in the win.

The White outshot the outmanned Orange, 28-8.