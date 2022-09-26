Benefit Tourney: Chance to compete vs. Ex-Flyers Rinaldo, Cote, Fedoruk, Marsh

Want to compete in a three-on-three benefit hockey tournament Friday against former Philadelphia Flyers like Zac Rinaldo, Rile Cote, Todd Fedoruk, and Brad Marsh?

The adult hockey tournament will be held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Class of 1923 Arena. All proceeds benefit Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.

Interested players can contact Katy Hsieh for remaining available spots. She can be reached at khsieh@sniderhockey.org.

Registration is $1,200 per team, and includes up to six players participating in a four-game guarantee tournament. Players will receive event-branded jerseys and other Snider-related prizes.

The tourney starts at 9 a.m. and the final is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Several Philadelphia Flyers alumni members will compete, including Rinaldo, Cote, Fedoruk, and Marsh. Legendary goalie Bernie Parent, play by play announcer Jim Jackson, and public-address announcer Lou Nolan are not playing, but they will be on hand to sign autographs and talk hockey.

The event is open to the public, with a $20 admission fee that includes beer/food tickets.

There will be two separate tournaments, featuring a competitive bracket for the more serious adult players looking to relive their glory days, and a non-competitive bracket for those wanting to have a good time and help Snider Hockey.

Games will be played in a cross-ice format with three games in each round. Each game will be 20 minutes.

The late Ed Snider, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ founders, created the Youth Hockey & Education program to build lives and unite communities. With hockey as the hook to lure youths into the program, the emphasis has been education and character development.

Snider Hockey offers supplemental educational services. It gives student-athletes that graduate through the program a four-year scholarship to one of several area colleges.