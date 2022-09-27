Flyers’ Carter Hart: Good News, Bad News; Coots Update Coming

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart was unavailable to play in Tuesday’s exhibition game in Buffalo, and he won’t be ready for Wednesday’s home game against Washington, general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Hart, 24, was able to do drills with some of the goaltenders at the Philadelphia Flyers’ training camp Tuesday in Voorhees.

Officially, Hart is listed as day to day with a lower-body injury. He is coming off a season in which he started strongly and finished poorly while battling a lower-body injury, ending with 13-24-7 record, a 3.16 GAA, and a .905 save percentage.

Hart will miss the first three preseason games. That means he will have three exhibitions, maximum, to get ready for the Oct. 13 regular-season opener against visiting New Jersey.

In other injury news, top-line center Sean Couturier, who had his injured back re-examined Thursday, is still considered week to week. Fletcher said he will have an update Wednesday morning.

.@NHLFlyers confirmed they will live-stream tonight's game on their website; they will pick up the @BuffaloSabres feed. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 27, 2022