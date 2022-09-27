Connect with us

Flyers’ Travis Konecny Makes Preseason Debut Tues.; Lineups, How to Watch

Published

3 hours ago

on

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konency, trying to improve on a 16-goal season, will make his preseason debut Tuesday in Buffalo.

He will be on a line with Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk, a unit that had two goals in Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Last week, Konecny was challenged by Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, trying to ignite him to a stronger season.

The Flyers’ lineup will have numerous youngsters Tuesday. There is no local TV, but it will be live-streamed on the Sabres’ site. The Flyers may live-stream the Buffalo feed.

On the injury front, Carter Hart worked out with the goalies Tuesday, a positive sign. Cam Atkinson practiced with one of the non-playing groups and is expected to play Wednesday against visiting Washington.

Philly opened its preseason with a 2-1 win Saturday over visiting Boston. Noah and Jackson Cates scored for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Based on Tuesday’s morning skate in Voorhees, here is the Flyers’ lineup tonight:

FORWARDS

  • Morgan Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.
  • Jason Cates centering Noah Cates and Cooper Marody.
  • Elliot Desnoyers centering Isaac Ratcliffe and Zack MacEwen.
  • Adam Brooks centering Antoine Roussel cand Linus Sandin.

DEFENSE

Cam York-Justin Braun.

Kevin Connauton-Ronnie Attard.

Linus Hobgerg-Adam Karashik

GOALIES

Troy Grosenick and Sam Ersson.

Tonight’s lineups:

Related Topics:
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

RoadRules

You might as well play alot of young kids this Season; just to get a good idea of what you’ve actually have In House. It SHOULD give the Flyers Brain Trust a good insight on what they’ll need going forward. Its not like they’re going to contend for the Cup anytime soon.

PhHN on Facebook

