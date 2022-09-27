Flyers’ Travis Konecny Makes Preseason Debut Tues.; Lineups, How to Watch

Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konency, trying to improve on a 16-goal season, will make his preseason debut Tuesday in Buffalo.

He will be on a line with Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk, a unit that had two goals in Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Last week, Konecny was challenged by Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, trying to ignite him to a stronger season.

The Flyers’ lineup will have numerous youngsters Tuesday. There is no local TV, but it will be live-streamed on the Sabres’ site. The Flyers may live-stream the Buffalo feed.

On the injury front, Carter Hart worked out with the goalies Tuesday, a positive sign. Cam Atkinson practiced with one of the non-playing groups and is expected to play Wednesday against visiting Washington.

Philly opened its preseason with a 2-1 win Saturday over visiting Boston. Noah and Jackson Cates scored for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Based on Tuesday’s morning skate in Voorhees, here is the Flyers’ lineup tonight:

FORWARDS

Morgan Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

Jason Cates centering Noah Cates and Cooper Marody.

Elliot Desnoyers centering Isaac Ratcliffe and Zack MacEwen.

Adam Brooks centering Antoine Roussel cand Linus Sandin.

DEFENSE

Cam York-Justin Braun.

Kevin Connauton-Ronnie Attard.

Linus Hobgerg-Adam Karashik

GOALIES

Troy Grosenick and Sam Ersson.

Tonight’s lineups: