Training camp
Flyers’ Travis Konecny Makes Preseason Debut Tues.; Lineups, How to Watch
Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konency, trying to improve on a 16-goal season, will make his preseason debut Tuesday in Buffalo.
He will be on a line with Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk, a unit that had two goals in Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
Last week, Konecny was challenged by Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, trying to ignite him to a stronger season.
The Flyers’ lineup will have numerous youngsters Tuesday. There is no local TV, but it will be live-streamed on the Sabres’ site. The Flyers may live-stream the Buffalo feed.
On the injury front, Carter Hart worked out with the goalies Tuesday, a positive sign. Cam Atkinson practiced with one of the non-playing groups and is expected to play Wednesday against visiting Washington.
Philly opened its preseason with a 2-1 win Saturday over visiting Boston. Noah and Jackson Cates scored for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Based on Tuesday’s morning skate in Voorhees, here is the Flyers’ lineup tonight:
FORWARDS
- Morgan Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.
- Jason Cates centering Noah Cates and Cooper Marody.
- Elliot Desnoyers centering Isaac Ratcliffe and Zack MacEwen.
- Adam Brooks centering Antoine Roussel cand Linus Sandin.
DEFENSE
Cam York-Justin Braun.
Kevin Connauton-Ronnie Attard.
Linus Hobgerg-Adam Karashik
GOALIES
Troy Grosenick and Sam Ersson.
Tonight’s lineups:
.@NHLFlyers at @BuffaloSabres lineups tonight: pic.twitter.com/4IgRytPGIv
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 27, 2022
You might as well play alot of young kids this Season; just to get a good idea of what you’ve actually have In House. It SHOULD give the Flyers Brain Trust a good insight on what they’ll need going forward. Its not like they’re going to contend for the Cup anytime soon.