Former Flyers Coach’s Son Signs Pro Contract with Penguins Affiliate

Feel-good story of the day: Former Philadelphia Flyers coach Peter Laviolette, now the Washington bench boss, is feeling proud Wednesday.

His son, Peter Lavioltette III, 24, signed a pro contract Tuesday with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, a Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate.

The forward has some jam in his game.

Little Lavy was born in 1997, back when his dad coached the Nailers. The elder Laviolette has since been a head coach with the Islanders, Carolina – he led the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006 — the Flyers, Nashville, and Washington.

“I’ve always been in an NHL locker room because of my dad,” the younger Laviolette told my Washington Hockey Now colleague, Sammi Silber. “ And I’ve always been able to see it from like a kid’s standpoint and an outsider’s standpoint.”

He has been participating at the Capitals’ training camp. The Caps play an exhibition game Wednesday against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I just can’t say it enough. I’m just truly happy to be here and enjoy this experience with all you guys, with all the teammates, all the boys, the staff,” he said. “… I just can’t thank these guys enough for an incredible time.”

The 6-4, 200-pound Laviolette III is still at Caps’ camp and wearing No. 81. He played at Plymouth State for four years.

“I was playing Division 3, so a lot of these guys play at a higher level [and] I knew I was going to have to step up my pace a little bit here,” he said. “I think the first day (I was) just finding my legs with these guys and really just getting comfortable out there..”

Eventually, he said, “I found my legs and got comfortable (and it) was easy after that… Can’t sweat the small things and you’ve got to move on. Just play your game.”

His dad, now 57, was a defenseman and played 12 NHL games, all with the New York Rangers, in 1988-89. He was the captain of the U.S. Olympic team in 1994.

Laviolette coached the Philadelphia Flyers for pats of three seasons. In his first year, he directed the Flyers to the 2010 Cup Finals. He was fired three games into the 2013-14 season, and compiled a 145-98-29 record with Philly.