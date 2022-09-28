Connect with us

Using Many Vets, Flyers Face Ovi-less Capitals on Wed.; How to Watch

Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers
Owen Tippett, usually a right winger, will move to the left side Wednesday in a preseason game against Washington. Photo: Zack Hill.

The Philadelphia Flyers will use a much more veteran lineup Wednesday when they face the Washington Capitals in a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin Hayes will center left winger Owen Tippett and right winger Tyson Foerster on the top line. Tippett usually plays the right side but says he also feels comfortable on the left.

Foerster, an impressive 20-year-old rookie who is a long shot to make the team, said he was excited at the chance to show what he could do on the top unit. He said Hayes told him he would “keep feeding” him, and that he should “just shoot the puck.”

The Flyers’ top four defensemen will play: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo on the first pairing, and Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen on the second unit.

The third pairing will have two players battling for roster spots: Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula.

Assistants Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson will run the team from behind the bench while head coach John Tortorella observes from the press level.

Vets on D

Shaw is eager to see how the top two pairs perform, noting that’s how they are expected to look during the regular season. He also said he would like to see Sanheim, who is on the top pairing, push Provorov for more playing time.

The Caps will not have many vets in their lineup, which will be minus Alex Ovechkin.

Former Flyers forward Mike Vecchione will play for the Caps. The former Union College standout played two games with the Flyers in 2016-17. You are forgiven if you don’t remember them.

Here is the Flyers’ lineup:

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia +. The rosters:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

