Flyers Training-Camp Notebook: How Swede It Is

So far, the Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltending has looked sweet in training camp.

Make that Swede.

The two Swedes — Felix Sandstrom and Sam Ersson — have been very good in scrimmages and exhibitions games.

So while Carter Hart has been injured and has yet to play in a preseason game, the goaltending has been in capable hands.

Sandstrom, 25, has stopped 30 of 32 shots in the exhibitions, compiling a .937 save percentage.

Ersson, who turns 23 next month, has turned aside 18 of 19 shots (.947 save percentage), and has displayed great composure. He hasn’t missed a beat despite coming off groin surgery. In all likelihood, he will start the season with the Phantoms, but the Flyers shouldn’t fear calling Lehigh Valley if he is needed.

Troy Grosenick, a 33-year-old veteran, will probably also go to the Phantoms, though he is still in the running to be the No. 2 goalie behind Hart.

If all goes well, Hart will be able to play Saturday afternoon in Boston.

The Philadelphia Flyers have three preseason games left, and Hart, who was able to practice the other day, needs to play and shake off the rust.

Second-period blues

The Flyers were dominated by the Capitals in the second period of their 3-1 loss Wednesday. Washington had a huge territorial edge and outscored Philly, 2-0, in that stanza.

“That’s a puck management issue,” associate coach Brad Shaw said. “To some extent, that’s recognizing the pulse of the game a little bit, being a little bit more plugged in.”

Things like getting caught on a long shift need to be corrected, he said.

The Flyers, now 1-2 on the preseason, have just three games to correct it before the seasons starts Oct. 13 against visiting New Jersey.

Hayesy drops the hammer. 💥🔨 pic.twitter.com/P47Vp9CJb1 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 29, 2022

Foerster critical of self

Promising right winger Tyson Foerster, 20, was critical of himself after Wednesday’s game, saying he thought he took a step back in his second exhibition. “I just didn’t feel on. I couldn’t really handle the puck, and I had only two shots,” he said. I think I played better in the first game.”

Kevin Hayes, who was Foerster’s linemate in the first two periods, pointed a finger at himself.

“I wish I could have helped him out a little more,” the veteran center said. “I don’t think I made a play until the third.”

He called Foerster a “skilled player who shoots the puck really hard. He works hard and tries to get into scoring areas.”

Hayes added he has to do a better job getting him the puck.

On the positive side, Hayes, who was limited to 48 games because of injuries last season, scored the Flyers’ lone goal and felt 100 percent healthy in his first game of the preseason.

Camp resumes

The Philadelphia Flyers had an off day Thursday and will resume camp Friday in Voorhees at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

Breakaways

Morgan Frost has an assist in each of his last two preseason games. … Defenseman Tony DeAngelo led the Flyers with 24:04 of ice team Wednesday. Said DeAngelo, who grew up rooting for the Flyers: “It’s always been a dream to wear this color, so that was good. Still a lot of work to do.” … New coach John Tortorella will be behind the Flyers’ bench Sunday night against the host New York Islanders. He will again watch Saturday from the press level.