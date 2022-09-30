Flyers Reduce Roster by 20; Try to Get Isaac Ratcliffe Through Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers reduced their training camp roster by 20 players Friday, sending 18 to the AHL’s Phantoms and putting forwards Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin on waivers.

The Flyers are hoping Ratcliffe and Sandin clear and are able to go to Lehigh Valley.

Ratclifffe, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound left winger, was a second-round selection (35th overall) in 2017. Ron Hextall, then the Philadelphia Flyers’ GM, traded three picks to move up in the draft and nab Ratcliffe.

Hextall is now the Penguins’ GM, and he may have interest in Ratcliffe, 23, a physical player who had a solid 10-game stint (four points) with the Flyers last season.

The Phantoms, coached by Ian Lapierriere, open their training camp Sunday at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Here are the players assigned to Lehigh Valley:

Desnoyers Among Trims

Forwards: Jordy Bellerive, Elliot Desnoyers, Jacob Gaucher, Charlie Gerard, Alex Kile, Tye McSorley, Cal O’Reilly, Garrett Wilson, Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen: Colin Felix, Linus Hogberg, Will MacKinnon, Mason Millman, Wyatte Wylie, Cooper Zech

Goaltenders: Jonathan Lemieux, Nolan Maier, Tyler Wall

The Philadelphia Flyers have 45 players remaining in camp; the most they can carry is 23 when the season starts Oct. 13.

Of the 45 players left, seven are injured and not cleared to practice: Artem Anisimov (lower body), Bobby Brink (hip), Patrick Brown (back surgery), Sean Couturier (back, week-to-week), Ryan Ellis (pelvic injury, out indefinitely), Adam Karashik (upper body, day-to-day) and Cooper Marody (upper body, week-to-week).

Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart, Joel Farabee, J.R. Avon, and Ryan Fitzgerald have been cleared for non-contact practice.