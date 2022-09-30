Flyers Update Long Injury List; Carter Hart Still Not Cleared for Contact

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher gave a lengthy injury update Friday morning before the team practiced in Voorhees.

Seven players have not been cleared to practice, including veteran center Artem Anisimov, who was battling for a spot on the team but now seems like a long shot, Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis, and Patrick Brown.

Cam Atkinson, Carter Hart, Joel Farabee and J.R. Avon have been cleared for non-contact practice.

The following injured players have not been cleared to participate in camp: Anisimov (lower body), Bobby Brink (hip), Brown (back surgery), Couturier (back, week-to-week), Ellis (pelvic, out indefinitely), Adam Karashik (upper body, day-to-day), and Cooper Marody (upper body, week-to-week).

The Philadelphia Flyers are 1-2 in the preseason, and Hart has yet to play. They have three exhibitions remaining, including Saturday in Boston at 1 p.m.

Carter Hart still can’t take contact, but he is taking shots at practice. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/sQPFO5lbR4 — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 30, 2022