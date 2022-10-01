Flyers-Bruins: Philly Has Several Players Trying to Show They Belong; How to Watch

The Philadelphia Flyers will use their fourth exhibition game to help make decisions on several players.

Many players fighting for roster spots will get a chance to show they belong Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. preseason matchup in Boston (NCSP+).

Among the players trying to demonstrate they should remain with the NHL team: Ronnie Attard, Adam Brooks, Jackson Cates, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, Adam Ginning, Troy Grosenick, Hayden Hodgson, Tanner Laczynski, Olle, Lycksell, Felix Sandstrom, Nick Seeler, Max Willman, Cam York, and Egor Zamula.

A lot of the players are long shots. Left winger Noah Cates, however, seems like a lock to make the team. Sandstrom has the inside track on the backup goalie spot, and he is competing against Grosenick.

Laczynski is a strong candidate for the Philadelphia Flyers’ fourth-line center spot, but Jackson Cates has had a good camp and should not be overlooked.

York hasn’t had the best camp, but is favored to be on the third pairing. Seeler is pushing him.

Hodgson, who would have to clear waivers so go to the AHL’s Phantoms, is in the running to be the fourth-line right winger or to be an extra player.

After Saturday’s matchup, the Flyers (1-2) will complete their exhibition schedule by playing at the New York Islanders on Sunday, and then hosting the Isles on Tuesday.

For the first time since he was hired, coach John Tortorella will be behind the bench on Long Island for Sunday’s 7 p.m. game.

Here is the Flyers’ roster for Saturday’s game: