5 Observations: Flyers Can’t Find Net in Latest Loss; Felix Sandstrom Injured

Another preseason loss, another game with little attack time, another injury for the Philadelphia Flyers.

They slipped to 1-3 with their third straight preseason defeat, 4-0, in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

It’s a good thing new coach John Tortorella says he doesn’t take much stock in the preseason contests. The Flyers have scored a total of four goals over four games.

Here are five quick observations from Saturday’s game.

1. Goalie Felix Sandstrom joined the injury list.

Sandstrom’s play has been one of the most positive stories of the Flyers’ training camp. He appeared to have the inside edge on the backup goalie spot behind Carter, Hart, but an injury Saturday now makes that uncertain.

The 25-year-old Swede did not return after the first period because of an unspecified lower-body injury, GM Chuck Fletcher said.

Sandstrom was not busy in the first period as he was forced to make just two saves. For the preseason, he has stopped 32 of 34 shots, a .941 save percentage.

If Sandstrom is sidelined for a while, Sam Ersson, 22, or 33-year-old Troy Grosenick figure to be Hart’s caddy.

The Flyers have had a slew of injuries during camp and in the offseason.

2. Noah Cates was impressive. Again.

Cates appears to be a lock to land a left-wing spot, and can play anywhere on the top three lines. He set up many plays Saturday, and showed great stickhandling and playmaking skills. His vision and anticipation are beyond his years.

Cates finished with a team-high four shots.

3. Risto woke up the Bruins.

The Bruins (2-1) were having a sleepy game until Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen hit rookie Fabian Lysell and knocked him out of the game early in the second.

The Flyers had just one shot the rest of the stanza.

Lysell appeared to injure his right shoulder on the hit, and the Bruins responded by getting more physical. They had a 13-5 shots domination in the stanza, and scored a power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead.

Billerica kid puts the B's on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/2bO7MWtkFd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2022

Don’t blame goalie Troy Grosenick

Grosenick, trying to win the Philadelphia Flyers’ No. 2 goaltender spot, had no chance on the Bruins’ goal. The Bruins had a power play because of Ristolainen’s holding penalty, and they had a lot of traffic in front as rookie Marc McLaughlin deflected the puck past Grosenick with 12:51 left in the first.

With 8:05 left in the third, the Bruins outworked the Flyers down low, and McLaughlin (two goals) scored during a scramble in front to make it 2-0. John Beecher, alone in front, made it 3-0 with a deflection off his skate with 4:37 to go. Beecher later added an empty-net goal.

So far, the Flyers’ power play resembles last season’s.

That’s not a compliment.

Their power play went 0 for 4 Saturday and is now 1 for 15 on the season, which is 6.7%.

Breakaways

Wingers Isaac Ratcliffe and Linus Sandin cleared waivers and will join the Phantoms. … Linus Ullmark made 21 saves to notch the shutout. The Flyers have had just 21 shots in each of their last three games, all losses. … Philly has two preseason games left, including Sunday night at the New York Islanders. … Boston’s Nick Wolff bested Zack MacEwen in a second-period bout. … The Flyers had an 8-2 shots advantage in a scoreless opening period. … Travis Sanheim played a game-leading 23:45.