Flyers Notes: Carter Hart Out Again, Noah Cates at C, Cam York with Tony D. vs. Isles

Injured goalie Carter Hart will continue to sit out the exhibition season Sunday night when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Islanders on Long Island.

Hart, 24, has yet to play for the Flyers (1-3) in the preseason. He hopes to get into the team’s final preseason game Tuesday against the Isles at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sam Ersson, Troy Grosenick, and Pat Nagle are listed as Sunday’s goalies The 7 p.m. game will be streamed on the Islanders’ website. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update on goalie Felix Sandstrom, who was injured in Saturday’s 4-0 loss in Boston.

Noah Cates, usually a left winger, will play center tonight.

“Opportunities are there,” Tortorella said.

.@charlieo_conn brings up John Tortorella's comments about how bad DeAngelo and Provorov were to DeAngelo.

He grins and goes, "Yeah, I may have read about that."

Adds he won't use Tortorella's excuse that the guys were tired. Expects a bounce-back game. — Giana Han (@giana_jade) October 2, 2022

Veteran right winger Cam Atkinson, who is injured but has been skating, will also be out. Ditto defenseman Ivan Provorov, and several other veterans.

Because of “bumps and bruises,” Tortorella said he is sitting out many regulars so they are ready for the Oct. 13 opener. Hence, many young players will play Sunday.

Tony DeAngelo, who will have Provorov as his defensive partner in the regular season, will be paired Sunday with Cam York.

DeAngelo downplayed that he and Provorov haven’t been on the ice together much in the preseason.

“We’ll be fine,” he said.

York, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost and Tanner Laczynski will play in their fourth preseason games Sunday.

Here is tonight’s roster:

On Sunday, Tortorella will be behind the bench for the first time in the preseason. He watched the first four games from press level.

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost the last three preseason games. They have a total of four goals in their four games.

“We have a ways to go in learning how to carry ourselves with confidence and a professional attitude,” Tortorella said.

Tortorella said the Flyers need to learn how to handle momentum swings in games. “It is a concern,” he said.