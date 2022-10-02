Connect with us

Training camp

Flyers Notes: Carter Hart Out Again, Noah Cates at C, Cam York with Tony D. vs. Isles

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Noah Cates, Philadelphia Flyers
Noah Cates, who has been one of the Flyers' best players in camp, will play left wing Sunday night against the host New York Islanders.

Injured goalie Carter Hart will continue to sit out the exhibition season Sunday night when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Islanders on Long Island.

Hart, 24, has yet to play for the Flyers (1-3) in the preseason. He hopes to get into the team’s final preseason game Tuesday against the Isles at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sam Ersson, Troy Grosenick, and Pat Nagle are listed  as Sunday’s goalies  The 7 p.m. game will be streamed on the Islanders’ website. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update on goalie Felix Sandstrom, who was injured in Saturday’s 4-0 loss in Boston.

Noah Cates, usually a left winger, will play center tonight.

“Opportunities are there,” Tortorella said.

PHN: Former Flyer Oskar Lindblom Back with Sharks After Injury

Veteran right winger Cam Atkinson, who is injured but has been skating, will also be out. Ditto defenseman Ivan Provorov, and several other veterans.

Because of “bumps and bruises,” Tortorella said he is sitting out many regulars so they are ready for the Oct. 13 opener. Hence, many young players will play Sunday.

Tony DeAngelo, who will have Provorov as his defensive partner in the regular season, will be paired Sunday with Cam York.

DeAngelo downplayed that he and Provorov haven’t been on the ice together much in the preseason.

“We’ll be fine,” he said.

York, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost and Tanner Laczynski will play in their fourth preseason games Sunday.

Here is tonight’s roster:

On Sunday, Tortorella will be behind the bench for the first time in the preseason. He watched the first four games from press level.

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost the last three preseason games. They have a total of four goals in their four games.

“We have a ways to go in learning how to carry ourselves with confidence and a professional attitude,” Tortorella said.

Tortorella said the Flyers need to learn how to handle momentum swings in games. “It is a concern,” he said.

Carchidi column: What If Flyers Look As Bad As They Have in the Preseason?

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously