Flyers Notebook: Effort There, Goals Aren’t; Carter Hart Time?

The Philadelphia Flyers lost their fourth straight preseason game Sunday, but this one had a different feel to it.

Their battle level was higher. They got traffic in front. They created chances at the doorstep.

The Flyers could have easily had a few more goals if not for outstanding goaltending from the New York Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov and Jakub Skarek.

After the Flyers’ 2-1 loss to the host Islanders, new coach John Tortorella, who played numerous young players because of injuries, seemed encouraged by the effort.

“The biggest thing we’re evaluating is handling when there is a change of momentum, looking at their work ethic,” Tortorella told reporters after the Flyers slipped to 1-4 in the preseason. “I thought they played hard. Were we smooth? Did we make a lot of plays? No, but they played hard.”

It was Torts’ first game behind the bench since he was hired. He watched the first four games from the press level.

Scoring slump extended

The Flyers averaged just 2.56 goals per game last season, placing them 29th in the 32-team NHL. And that was with Claude Giroux here for 57 games.

They may scorer fewer goals this season. Giroux, of course, was dealt to Florida at last year’s trade deadline. Coupled with the loss of Sean Couturier (back injury) for an undetermined amount of time this season, Philly will huff and puff to score goals this year.

The Philadelphia Flyers will need great improvement from their power play they are going to make gains on offense. Tony DeAngelo should help in that regard. The Washington Township (Sewell) native had a power-play goal in Sunday’s loss.

Hart ready?

Goalie Carter Hart said last week he would like to play in at least one preseason game before the start of the season.

Tuesday is his last chance.

The Flyers host the Isles on Tuesday in their final preseason tuneup before the Oct. 13 opener.

Hart, who has an unspecified injury, is likely to play.

Practice schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers have a complete day off Monday, then will practice Tuesday in Voorhees at 10 a.m. They play the Islanders later that night at 7 (NBCSP+).

Breakaways

Morgan Frost leads the Flyers in points (three) and assists (three) in the preseason. … The Flyers have been outscored in the preseason, 12-5. … During the exhibitions, the Flyers’ power play is 2 for 18 (11.1 percent), and their penalty kill is 17 for 20 (85 percent). … More training-camp cuts are coming, perhaps as early as Monday. The Flyers have 45 on their roster, including injured players.