Carter Hart, Cam Atkinsion, T.K. Among Flyers Missing Final Tuneup

Several key Philadelphia Flyers who have been injured during training camp will miss the team’s final preseason tuneup Tuesday.

Among those sidelined: No. 1 goalie Carter Hart, who last week said he wanted to get into one preseason game. That won’t happen. He has an unspecified injury.

Hart, 24, said he will be ready for the Oct. 13 opener against the visiting Devils.

The Flyers, 1-4 in the preseason, will host the Islanders in their final exhibition game tonight (NBCSP+).

Right winger Cam Atkinson, who also has missed the entire preseason, will be out with an upper-body injury.

Travis Konecny is also out with an apparent injury and will not play Tuesday. He crashed into the boards after scoring against Buffalo in the second preseason game. The RW missed a few shifts and then returned to the game. He has not played since.

Konecny and Hart were at practice Tuesday morning; Atkinson was not on the ice. Neither was injured goalie Felix Sandstrom.

After practice, however, Atkinson, Sandstrom, and Rasmus Ristolainen (also banged up) were on the ice.

Coach John Tortorella said he was being cautious with Atkinson, but that he will be ready for the opener. He also seemed confident that Konecny, Provorov, and Ristolainen would play in the opener.

Based on the morning skate, the Flyers’ lines are expected to look like this Tuesday:

Kevin Hayes centering Noah Cates and Owen Tippett.

Scott Laughton centering Jackson Cates and Wade Allison.

Morgan Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Hayden Hodgson.

Tanner Laczynski centering Nic Deslauriers and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Cam York and Ronnie Attard; Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun; Nick Seeler and Louie Belpedio.

Goalies: Troy Grosenick and Sam Ersson.

Here is the Flyers’ roster Tuesday:

