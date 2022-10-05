Tyson Foerster: His Booming Shot Will Be Back with Flyers in Future

Right winger Tyson Foerster, who is a big part of the Philadelphia Flyers’ future, was among the 10 players trimmed from the team’s training-camp roster Wednesday.

The Ontario native, owner of perhaps the organization’s hardest shot, made a favorable impression on new Flyers coach John Tortorella.

“He had a good camp. I really like him,” Tortorella said. “He can score goals.”

Foerster, 20, a first-round selection (23rd overall) in the 2020 draft, had two assists and nine shots over four preseason games with the Flyers. He was sent to the AHL’s Phantoms.

“My message to him in our meeting today was that it’s our job as coaches to teach play away from the puck. But I don’t want to get in his way with his offensive part,” Tortorella said. “We need to get him scoring down there; he’ll get a ton of minutes. I thought he had a really good camp.”

Development the Priority

Tortorella said it wouldn’t have good for the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Foerster to remain with the Flyers and “play in and out of the lineup, maybe playing a few here. It’s wrong for his development. That American League is such a great league. We have to develop our players. We have to develop a foundation of players to get this back to where we need to be.”

Tortorella was asked if he could envision a time when injuries caused Foerster to return to the Philadelphia Flyers later in the season.

“It all depends,” he said. “It’s a hard question to answer. He may stink down there. If he’s playing well and we need help, it’s a constant conversation with Lappy and I: ‘Who’s playing the best?’ ”

He was referring to Ian Laperriere, the Phantoms’ head coach.

Tortorella said it’s about accountability and performance.

“Nothing’s for free,” he said. “No matter how much you make, who you are, (a high) draft pick, stature, whatever it may be. It doesn’t matter. … Who earned a spot is here. We’re going to be very fluid with our lineup. I don’t think there’s any locks in half the team here, as far as I’m concerned. It’ll be very fluid with us and the minor-league team.”

In other words, Foerster , ranked No. 3 in Philly Hockey Now’s list of Flyers’ prospects, will be one of many Phantoms on Tortorella’s radar.