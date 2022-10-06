Provy-DeAngelo: Flyers’ Top Pairing Getting Crash Course in Chemistry

Because of two different minor injuries, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov played in only one preseason games. That means he and his new defensive partner, Tony DeAngelo, didn’t have much time together to build some chemistry.

Provorov, 25, isn’t concerned.

He said Wednesday they would only need a handful of games “to get used to each other. We played on different teams last season, different systems. It’s going to take a little bit of time but it shouldn’t take too long.’’

That said, Provorov acknowledged he and DeAngelo struggled in their only preseason game together.

“It didn’t go as smoothly as we wanted,” he said after working out Wednesday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. “But even if you play well the first couple of preseason games, the (regular) season is a totally different thing.’’

DeAngelo, acquired in the summer for three draft picks, and Provorov both like taking the puck up ice. Both will have to make adjustments.

Provorov called DeAngelo, who turns 27 later this month, a great player who skates well.

“He sees the ice well. His first pass is really, really good,” Provorov said. “I think overall we’ll be able to close on people quicker, have good sticks, break the puck out of the zone with possession — and hopefully that will help our team to move into the offensive zone quicker.’’

Provorov has had an abundance of partners over the years, and he thrived when he was with defensive-minded Matt Niskanen for the 2019-20 season. But Niskanen retired after that year. The Flyers acquired Ryan Ellis from Nashville in the summer of 2021, and he seemed to be another great fit.

Ellis, however, played just four games because of a pelvic injury last season. He has not recovered, and may not play in 2022-23.

Now Provorov is trying to get back to being a high-quality defenseman with DeAngelo at his side.

Will DeAngelo help Provorov get back to that level? Will they mesh together?Are their styles too similar?

Stay tuned.

Praise for York

Provorov had praise for defenseman Cam York, who was demoted to the Phantoms on Wednesday. They spent some time on the same pairing late last season.

“He he had a good summer. I think he grew physically,’’ Provorov said. “He got stronger. Sometimes it’s tough to find your game right away in preseason. … I think he’ll be fine. He will go back, get into a groove, and I’m sure he will be up here real soon.’’