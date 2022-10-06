Flyers Podcast: Cam York Fallout, Preseason’s (Few) Positives, Roster Makeup, and More

The Philadelphia Flyers’ 1-4-1 exhibition schedule is history. What’s next?

In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, we look at the repercussions from demoting Cam York, the Flyers’ likely roster, the few positives for the injury-plagued preseason, and much more.

We also take lots of questions from Twitter followers, some of whom are already wondering who will be dealt at the trade deadline. Gotta love Philly fans.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie situation was also a hot topic, with rookie Sam Ersson getting lots of love.

You can listen to the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple. As always, thanks for listening, and please like us and subscribe (it’s free).

