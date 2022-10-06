Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast: Cam York Fallout, Preseason’s (Few) Positives, Roster Makeup, and More

Sam Carchidi, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ 1-4-1 exhibition schedule is history. What’s next?

In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, we look at the repercussions from demoting Cam York, the Flyers’ likely roster, the few positives for the injury-plagued preseason, and much more.

We also take lots of questions from Twitter followers, some of whom are already wondering who will be dealt at the trade deadline. Gotta love Philly fans.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie situation was also a hot topic, with rookie Sam Ersson getting lots of love.

You can listen to the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple. As always, thanks for listening, and please like us and subscribe (it’s free).

Here are the links to listen:

Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broad-st-bullcast/id1636896322?i=1000581747167

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0PPuOi0NNYqDb5oaIb8nd1?si=94aa4bd87a374057

YouTube:

https://youtu.be/p_iuC-6zXq8

Preview YouTube video Broad St. Bullcast – Episode 12 – Philadelphia Flyers Hockey – 10/5/22

Broad StEpisode 12 – Philadelphia Flyers Hockey – 10/5/22

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

