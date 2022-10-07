PHILLIES FEVER: Flyers’ Winger Has Had It Since He Was a Kid

Joel Farabee walked into the Philadelphia Flyers’ locker room early Friday afternoon and didn’t hide his allegiance.

As he talked to reporters and gave an encouraging update on his progress from his June neck surgery, Farabee tugged on his red Phillies cap and talked about plans to watch their playoff game later in the day.

Farabee, 22, is a diehard Phillies fan. Always has been, even though he grew up in upstate New York. Chase Utley was his favorite player.

“I’ve been a Phillies fan my whole life,” he said. “… It’s kind of come full circle here, seeing them win when I was young, and hopefully they have a great playoffs here. Most of the guys will be watching. They have a really great roster. Really excited for them.”

Farabee’s father, Dave, grew up in Warminster, Pa., and followed all the Philly sports teams

“We were interested in everything, but we definitely were bigger Phillies fans,” Dave Farabee told The Inquirer in 2019. “In fact, my youngest son and I were at Game 5 of the 2008 World Series when the weather happened. He had to go back to school, so we drove back and never got to see the end” two nights later.

When Farabee was drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018, he said that was where he wanted to go. “I think it’s pretty cool it actually happened,” he said at the draft in Dallas. “My dad is actually from Philly, and I grew up watching the Flyers, and I’m a real big Phillies fan.”

We assume he was high-fiving anyone within reach when the Phils erupted for six ninth-inning runs and stunned the Cardinals, 6-3, in an opening-round playoff game Friday in St. Louis.