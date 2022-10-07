Flyers Place 2 Players on Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers now have 32 players left in camp after putting defenseman Kevin Connauton and goalie Troy Grosenick on waivers Friday.

Neither raised eyebrows with their preseason play.

If they clear, they will be sent to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Connauton, 32, was claimed off waivers last year. He played in 26 games with the Flyers and had three points (goal, two assists).

Grosenick, 33, signed in the offseason as a free agent, excelled in the AHL last season, compiling a 2.00 GAA and a .933 save percentage for the Providence Bruins.

In this year’s preseason, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Connauton had no points in three games, while Grosenick had a 4.14 GAA and .857 save percentage in four games.

With Grosenick put on waivers, the Philadelphia Flyers have three goalies left in camp: Carter Hart, Felix Sandstom, and Sam Ersson.

Hart, 24, was injured and did not play in any preseason games. He is expected to be ready for the Oct. 13 opener against New Jersey.

Sandstrom, 25, did not play in the final few preseason games, but was excellent in his three exhibitions (1.34 GAA, .941 SP). Ersson, who turns 23 on Oct. 20, has been superb in four exhibition games (1.47, .947).

Farabee cleared

Left winger Joel Farabee was cleared for full contact. He and coach John Tortorella said they were hopeful he could play in Thursday’s opener. (More coming)

Breakaways

Winger Owen Tippett collided with Hart at practice, but the goalie seemed OK. … Felix Sandstrom, Cam Atkinson, Connauton, and Grosenick did not participate in practice.