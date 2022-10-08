Training camp
Flyers Notes: Ersson’s Fun Ride, 2 D spots open, Anisimov in Picture
And then there were three.
With Troy Grosenick placed on waivers Friday, the Flyers have three goalies left in training camp.
One of them is Samuel Ersson, who has made remarkable progress. He played just five games with the AHL’s Phantoms last season because of groin issues and entered camp as an afterthought.
But Ersson, who turns 23 on Oct. 20, was superb in four exhibition games (1.47 GAA, .947 save percentage) and is still in camp with fellow goalies Carter Hart and Felix Sandstrom.
It’s obviously fun that they like what they see,” Ersson said Friday, referring to the Flyers’ management. “Trying to not overthink it. Just go out there day by day, and work hard and kind of see where it goes.”
Hart didn’t play in the preseason games because of a lower-body injury. Sandstrom was excellent in the preseason (1.34, .941) before being injured and missing the last three games. Both are making progress. Ersson said fellow-Swede Sandstrom is close to getting back on the ice, and Hart has been practicing and says he will be ready for the Oct. 13 opener.
“What the goaltending situation ends up on opening night, I still don’t know,” coach John Tortorella said.
Anisimov Isn’t Forgotten
Artem Anisimov could still play for the Flyers at some point this season.
The 34-year-old center was injured blocking a shot in an early preseason game, and has not been able to play or practice.
But Tortorella, who coached Anisimov with the Rangers, said he “may end up being a pretty important guy” for the Philadelphia Flyers when he gets healthy.
Carchidi: Cam York Decision Makes Sense, But Only If . . .
Anisimov, who played in Russia’s KHL last season (19 points in 27 games), is in camp on a professional tryout contract, which can be extended into the season.
“He thinks the game well and plays hard,” Tortorella said.
D spots up for grabs
Tortorella said the Nos. 5 and 6 defensive spots are still up for grabs. Maybe he was fibbing to get the players to keep their intensity percolating. Maybe he wasn’t.
Justin Braun, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula, and Ronnie Attard are in the running for the two spots. Attard is a long shot.
Braun, 35, is expected to win one of the spots, but he isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I don’t think I’ve played very well in this camp so far,” he said. “So I have to play better to have that spot. We have some good competition.”
Breakaways
The Flyers had an off day Saturday; they will practice Sunday in Voorhees at 11 a.m. … Tortorella grew up in Boston, but said he was a Yankee fan. “I don’t know how that happened?” he said.
