Links
Flyers’ Week in Review: Get Caught Up on What You Missed
The Philadelphia Flyers made roster cuts, lost an overtime decision to the Islanders to finish 1-4-1 during the preseason, and tried to get their lineup in order during the last week.
The biggest positive: Winger Joel Farabee was cleared for full contact and may be ready for Thursday’s season opener against visiting New Jersey.
Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson did not play in the preseason, but both are expected to be ready for the opener.
In case you missed anything, here are links to Philadelphia Flyers news during the week:
Monday:
- 5 Observations: Ersson Solid, DeAngelo Scores, N. Cates Impressive in Flyers’ Loss.
- Flyers Notes: Effort is There; Goals Aren’t.
- Former Flyers LW Oskar Lindblom Back on Ice with Sharks After Injury.
Tuesday:
- Carter Hart, Cam Atkinson, T.K. Among Flyers Missing Final Tuneup.
- TOUGH LOVE: ‘You Can’t Have Soft Skin,’ Flyers’ Cam York Says About Torts.
- 5 Observations: Flyers Fall to Isles in OT, Finish 1-4-1 in Preseason.
Wednesday:
- Flyers Trim 10 from Roster, Including Big-Name Prospect.
- Tyson Foerster: His Booming Shot Will Be Back with Flyers in Future.
Thursday:
- Projecting Flyers’ (Shorthanded) Lineup; Injuries Again at Forefront.
- Flyers Podcast: Cam York Fallout, Preseason’s (Few) Positives, Roster Makeup, and More.
- Provy-DeAngelo: Flyers’ Top Pairing Getting Crash Course in Chemistry.
- Flyers’ Notes: Carter Hart ‘On Track’ for Opener; Joel Farabee Feels 100%.
Friday:
- Torts Has Evolved Because Players Have ‘Attention Span of an Amoeba.’
- John Tortorella Gives Lappy Freedom with Phantoms’ System.
- Flyers Place 2 Players on Waivers.
- Joel Farabee May Be Ready for Flyers’ Opener After Quick Recovery.
- PHILLIES FEVER: Flyers’ Winger Has Had it Since He Was a Kid.
Saturday:
- Carchidi: Flyers’ Decision to Demote Cam York Makes Sense, But Only If …
- Flyers Notes: Ersson’s Fun Ride, 2 D Spots Open, Anisimov in Picture.
- ‘Prove it’ Season for Flyers’ Morgan Frost, and He Knows It.
Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get PhHN in Your Inbox
Links41 mins ago
Flyers’ Week in Review: Get Caught Up on What You Missed
Training camp16 hours ago
‘Prove-it’ Season for Flyers’ Morgan Frost, and He Knows It
Training camp21 hours ago
Flyers Notes: Ersson’s Fun Ride, 2 D spots open, Anisimov in Picture
Training camp1 day ago
Carchidi: Flyers’ Decision to Demote Cam York Makes Sense, But Only If….
Philadelphia Flyers1 day ago
PHILLIES FEVER: Flyers’ Winger Has Had It Since He Was a Kid
Training camp4 days ago
Flyers Trim 10 from Roster, Including a Big-Name Prospect
PhHN+1 week ago
Carchidi: What If Flyers Are As Bad As They Look in Preseason?
NHL1 week ago
Claude Giroux, Comfy in Ottawa, Praises Ex-Flyers Teammates
Training camp1 week ago
Flyers Reduce Roster by 20; Try to Get Isaac Ratcliffe Through Waivers
Training camp1 week ago
Flyers Cut 2 Forwards, Reduce Roster to 65
Philadelphia Flyers8 months ago
Will Flyers get a shot at drafting Shane Wright? Here are the intriguing prospects
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster injured on scary hit into end boards
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster and Cam York connect for a pair of goals in Phantoms win
Philadelphia Flyers1 year ago
Gotta See It: Alex Lyon with a save-of-the-year candidate on the goal line
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago