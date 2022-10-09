Connect with us

Links

Flyers’ Week in Review: Get Caught Up on What You Missed

Published

41 mins ago

on

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers goalie Carter Hart was injured and did not play in the preseason but expects to play in the opener Thursday.

The Philadelphia Flyers made roster cuts, lost an overtime decision to the Islanders to finish 1-4-1 during the preseason, and tried to get their lineup in order during the last week.

The biggest positive: Winger Joel Farabee was cleared for full contact and may be ready for Thursday’s season opener against visiting New Jersey.

Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson did not play in the preseason, but both are expected to be ready for the opener.

In case you missed anything, here are links to Philadelphia Flyers news during the week:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Saturday:

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously