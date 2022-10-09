Flyers’ Week in Review: Get Caught Up on What You Missed

The Philadelphia Flyers made roster cuts, lost an overtime decision to the Islanders to finish 1-4-1 during the preseason, and tried to get their lineup in order during the last week.

The biggest positive: Winger Joel Farabee was cleared for full contact and may be ready for Thursday’s season opener against visiting New Jersey.

Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson did not play in the preseason, but both are expected to be ready for the opener.

In case you missed anything, here are links to Philadelphia Flyers news during the week:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Saturday: