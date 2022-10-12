Training camp
Carchidi: 10 Fearless Flyers Predictions for 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers, who finalized their roster Tuesday, begin the 2022-23 season Thursday by hosting the New Jersey Devils. Here are 10 fearless predictions on the season:
- The Flyers will finish with 73 points, a 12-point increase over last season but far short of the playoffs. They again will be at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Will that put them in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes?
- With the team emphasizing defense this season, goalie Carter Hart’s numbers will improve significantly. He will finish with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Last season he had 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage.
- Left winger Joel Farabee will win the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s MVP.
- Owen Tippett, the right winger the Flyers acquired in the deal that sent Claude Giroux to Florida last season, will score 20 goals for the first time in his career.
- Tony DeAngelo will help the power play make modest gains, from clicking at 12.6 percent last year — last in the NHL, and second-worst in franchise history — to 16 percent. Baby steps.
- The offense will be offensive, finishing in the bottom three in the NHL.
- Defenseman Cam York will be promoted from the AHL’s Phantoms to the Philadelphia Flyers in mid December and will remain with the NHL team the rest of the season. York, 21. was sent to Lehigh Valley earlier this week, and new coach John Tortorella wants him to be more of a take-charge player.
- Sean Couturier, who will miss the start of the season with a back injury, will play in 53 games. That means he will miss 29 games. Last season, he played in 29.
- Some predictions on goals scored: Joel Farabee 25, Kevin Hayes 22, Cam Atkinson 21, Owen Tippett 20, Travis Konecny 19, Scott Laughton 15, Noah Cates 13, Morgan Frost 12, Wade Allison 11 Tony DeAngelo 9, Ivan Provorov 9.
- James van Riemsdyk and Justin Braun will be dealt at the trade deadline. The Flyers sent Braun to the New York Rangers at last season’s trade deadline for a third-round pick in 2023. They later re-signed him as a free agent in July, giving him a one-year deal for $1.75 million.
Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get PhHN in Your Inbox
Training camp2 seconds ago
Carchidi: 10 Fearless Flyers Predictions for 2022-23
Training camp19 hours ago
After 3 Surgeries, Flyers’ Tanner Laczynski Earns Roster Spot
Training camp21 hours ago
Flyers’ 23-Man Roster Announced; Includes 12 Players 25 or Under
The Last Sports Mogul22 hours ago
Excerpt 2: Ed Snider, Future Flyers Owner, Discovers Hockey
Training camp1 day ago
Cap-Strapped Flyers Make Roster Moves, But More Are Coming
Training camp7 days ago
Flyers Trim 10 from Roster, Including a Big-Name Prospect
Training camp1 week ago
TOUGH LOVE: ‘You Can’t Have Soft Skin,’ Flyers’ Cam York Says About Torts
Training camp4 days ago
Carchidi: Flyers’ Decision to Demote Cam York Makes Sense, But Only If….
Training camp6 days ago
Projecting Flyers’ (Shorthanded) Lineup; Injuries Again at Forefront
Training camp5 days ago
Flyers Place 2 Players on Waivers
Philadelphia Flyers8 months ago
Will Flyers get a shot at drafting Shane Wright? Here are the intriguing prospects
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster injured on scary hit into end boards
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago
Tyson Foerster and Cam York connect for a pair of goals in Phantoms win
Philadelphia Flyers1 year ago
Gotta See It: Alex Lyon with a save-of-the-year candidate on the goal line
Lehigh Valley Phantoms1 year ago