Flyers Injury News: Couturier the ‘Best He’s Felt’ Since Before Surgery

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher gave injury updates Wednesday on Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis, and Felix Sandstrom.

The news surrounding Couturier was especially encouraging.

Couturier, 29, the team’s top-line center, had back surgery in February and re-injured the back before camp. He resumed skating last week.

“No timetable on him yet,” said Fletcher, whose team opens its season Thursday by hosting the Devils. “I believe he’s skated six or seven times. He feels great. He’s progressing. If anything, we’re trying to slow him down from time to time. He’s really anxious to get back.”

Added Fletcher: “This is the best he’s felt since his pre-surgery last year. So we’re cautiously optimistic, and hopefully he’ll continue to progress.”

Fletcher said Ellis (pelvic injury) is “continuing to rehab every day. He’s been in the facility a lot, but there’s been no substantial change in his situation.”

Ellis was placed on the long-term injured reserve list Tuesday. Fletcher has said he wouldn’t be surprised if he missed the season.

Asked if Ellis might need surgery, Fletcher said “at this point … we’re just seeing how things evolve.”

Sandstrom has a groin strain, which kept him off the opening-night roster. He had “no setback at all. If he was a skater, he could probably play,” Fletcher said. “With goaltenders, you always want to be a little bit more careful in case he had to get into the game as a backup. You’d hate to have him aggravate something.”

The Sweden native continues to practice, and is listed as day to day, Fletcher said.

As for promising goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov, Fletcher said there was no new information. Fedotov was not permitted to come to North America and forced to go into the Russian Navy. He is still under contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Breakaways

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. Thursday for opening-night ceremonies and introductions of players and coaches. My guess: New coach John Tortorella gets the loudest cheers. … Fletcher on rookie Noah Cates: “His hockey sense is off the charts.”