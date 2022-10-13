Flyers-Devils Preview: Lineups, Stats, Notes, How to Watch Opener

The Philadelphia Flyers, trying to rebound from the second-worst season in franchise history, start the 2022-23 Thursday by hosting the New Jersey Devils.

Both teams are coming off miserable seasons. The Flyers had 61 points. The Devils weren’t much better, collecting 63 points.

New Jersey has more firepower, even without center Nico Hischier, who is injured and will not play Thursday. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are the players the Philadelphia Flyers will have to contain.

Here’s some info on the season opener:

Notes

In franchise history, the Flyers are 26-19-9 in openers.

John Tortorella is making his coaching debut for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is the 14th-winningest coach in NHL history and has a 673-541-169 record, a .548 points percentage.

The Flyers have seven rookies on the roster: Wade Allison, Ronnie Attard, Noah Cates, Samuel Ersson, Hayden Hodgson, Tanner Laczynski, and Egor Zamula. Of that group, Attard is the only one who won’t play Thursday.

Philly is 122-107-31 lifetime vs. New Jersey, including a 74-39-17 home record.

Rasmus Ristolainen has an undisclosed injury and is day to day. He also missed last year’s opener with an injury. Justin Braun will move from the No. 3 to No. 2 pairing because of Risto’s absence, and Nick Seeler (left side) and Egor Zamula (right) will be on the No. 3 pairing. Zamula said he feels comfortable on either side.

The Flyers scored just eight goals and went 1-4-1 in six preseason games.

Projected lineups

Based on the morning skate, here is how the Flyers will look:

First line: Kevin Hayes centering Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny.

Second line: Noah Cates centering Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett.

Third line: Morgan Frost centering JVR and Wade Allison.

Fourth line: Tanner Laczynski centering Nick Deslauriers and Hayden Hodgson.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo; Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun; Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula.

Goalie: Carter Hart, with Samuel Ersson as the backup.

The Devils’ lineup below will be altered from their morning skate because Hischier has been ruled out.

With that caveat in mind… here’s how the #NJDevils lined up during morning skate today, ahead of facing Philly: https://t.co/g9eb2QXlAC pic.twitter.com/LyPB3QVBMR — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 13, 2022

Goalie matchup

New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood (3.39 GAA, .892 SP last season), coming off the worst year of his career, will face the Flyers’ Carter Hart (3.16, .905), who didn’t play any preseason games because of an injury.

BTW, the Devils used a franchise-record seven goalies last season.

Carter Hart is sharp at morning skate. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/m9LrKbLmYv — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 13, 2022

How to watch

The game will be televised by ESPN+ and Hulu.

How to bet

Money line: Devils are -134; Flyers are +112.

Pick: Devils, 3-2, in OT.