Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers’ Travis Sanheim Signs $50 Million Deal; Part of Expensive D

Published

3 hours ago

on

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim hit the jackpot Thursday night.

The $50 million jackpot.

Sanheim, the Philadelphia Flyers’ top defenseman last season, signed an eight-year, $50 million extension with the team. The contract has an annual $6.25 million cap hit.

“I love this city, love the fan base, and I’m excited to turn this around and get things going,” Sanheim said. “There’s no better place to win that Philly.”

The contract starts in 2023-24. Sanheim has a $4.675 cap hit this season.

In 2023-24, the Flyers will have a costly top-4 on defense defense: Sanheim ($6.25 million cap hit), Ivan Provorov ($6.75 million), Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.1 million), and Tony DeAngelo ($5 million).

The D next year could also include less-expensive players like Cam York, Egor Zamula, Nick Seeler, and Ronnie Attard.

Selected by then-general manager Ron Hextall in the first round (17th overall) of the 2014 draft, Sanheim had 31 points and 142 blocked shots last season.

“We see him as a big piece of our future,” GM Chuck Fletcher said.

Fletcher said Sanheim, 26, has “improved each season to become a highly reliable player and key contributor on our blue line.”

“Obviously I’m really excited,” said Sanheim, a Manitoba native. “It’s a huge day, not only for me, but for my family and friends as well.”

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

