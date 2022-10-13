200 Members of Tony DeAngelo’s Italian ‘Family’ Will Be at Flyers’ Opener

Tony DeAngelo, a puck-moving defenseman who was born in South Jersey and grew up in South Philadelphia, will feel right at home Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia Flyers will open their season against New Jersey, and DeAngelo will play in his first game for the Orange and Black since he was acquired from Carolina in July.

DeAngelo said 200 of his friends and relatives will attend. Some are on his “pass” list. Some will even pay their own way.

“Fortunately,” DeAngelo said with a smile.

The Flyers sent second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks to Carolina to bring DeAngelo home. He had 51 points and a plus-30 rating with the powerful Hurricanes last season.

“As soon as I got traded here, a lot of people bought season tickets,” he said after Thursday’s morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center, “and (others) bought opening-night (tickets).”

Out of the 200, how many are relatives?

“Well, you have to remember, Italians call everybody a relative in a sense,” said DeAngelo, who turns 27 on Oct. 24. “I’d say 50. And a lot (of others) are friends of ours and friends of my parents. And all the kids I train at Hollydell” (in Sewell, N.J.,) are coming with their parents.”

DeAngelo will be on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov. He will also quarterback the power play.

He said he isn’t nervous to make his Philly debut.

“I don’t get nervous anymore, really,” he said. “I mean, you get some jitters and the excitement of playing again, but the nerves are gone. It’s hard to describe. … I can’t wait to get the game going. I’m ready to go.”

So are 200 of his “relatives.”