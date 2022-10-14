Flyers Make 3 Roster Moves; Tippett, Atkinson, Risto Expected to Miss Sat. Game

The Philadelphia Flyers made three roster moves Friday, a day when three key players were not able to practice in Voorhees.

They recalled 25-year-old forward Jackson Cates from the AHL’s Phantoms, and demoted defenseman Ronnie Attard, 23, to the AHL team. In addition, the Flyers placed right winger Hayden Hodgson on waivers, hoping he clears and can be sent to the Phantoms.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, and right wingers Cam Atkinson and Owen Tippett were unable to practice because of injuries. All are day to day, and coach John Tortorella said he didn’t expect them to play Saturday afternoon against visiting Vancouver at 4 p.m. (NBCSP).

The Flyers are coming off Thursday’s impressive 5-2, opening night win over New Jersey. Vancouver blew a 3-0 lead Wednesday and dropped its opener, 5-3, in Edmonton.

Atkinson and Ristolainen missed the Philadelphia Flyers’ opener. Tippett was injured late in Thursday’s opening period when he collided with Ondrej Palat.

At Friday’s practice, Jackson Cates centered the fourth line, while Laczynski moved from fourth-line center to third-line right winger. Laczynski (two assists), who collected his first career NHL point Thursday, was on a line with Morgan Frost (two goals) and James van Riemsdyk (two assists, plus-3).

Wade Allison went from 3RW to right wing on the second line, which included Noah Cates and Joel Farabee. Tippett had been on that unit.

It appears Noah Cates and his brother, Jackson, will center respective lines Saturday.

Praise for Laughton

Tortorella said Scott Laughton was the only player to wear an “A” Thursday because “I thought he deserved that. He can be a leader on this team because he drags people into it with him.”

Laughton had four hits and played 18:52.

Breakaways

Even though Tippett was injured late in the first period and did not return Thursday, Hodgson played just 4:46. … Winger Linus Sandin cleared unconditional waivers and was returned to Sweden for personal reasons.