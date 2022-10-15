5 Observations: Travis Konecny, Carter Hart Key Flyers’ Comeback Win

When the Philadelphia Flyers-Vancouver Canucks matchup started late Saturday afternoon, most of the fans at the sparsely filled Wells Fargo Center were on their iPhones watching the Phillies’ playoff drama unfold.

Across the street, the Phillies were in the process of whipping the favored Atlanta Braves, 8-3, and advancing into National League Championship Series.

The Flyers?

They created a little magic of their own. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 3-2.

Right winger Travis Konecny, who had two goals in Thursday’s opening-night win, scored with 6:07 left to snap a 2-2 tie.

Until Konecny’s goal, Vancouver had controlled most of the third period. The momentum seemed to switch, however, when Nick Deslauriers (five hits) got into a fight with the Canucks’ Kyle Burroughs.

“After I scored, I went over to him and told him that was for him,” Konecny said about his conversation with Deslauriers.

About a minute after the fight, Konecny scored after corralling a loose puck in front.

“We’re proud of the way we’re playing,” left winger Scott Laughton said after the Flyers improved to 2-0.

City of winners, eh?

Here are five observations:

1. After a less-than-stellar first period in which he allowed two goals on the first three shots, Carter Hart was superb.

The Flyers faced a 2-0 deficit when Hart turned around the game, twice stopping Andrei Kuzmenko from the doorstep with about 14:30 left in the second period.

The Flyers later added two goals in the second to knot the score.

“He keeps us in games, and that’s what we needed,” Konecny said.

Hart stopped 26 straight shots after Vancouver made it 2-0, and many of the saves were difficult ones, especially early in the third period.

2. Did you notice the heads-up play by Travis Konecny to set up the Flyers’ second goal?

Scott Laughton scored on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the score at 2-2 with 2:11 left in the second. He made a great shot to beat Thatcher Demko, but Konecny made it happen.

Bottled up in the neutral zone, Konecny had only one way to send Laughton on a breakaway. He cleverly used the side boards and his pass took a perfect carom to Laughton.

Watch the play here:

3. Tony D likes being home.

Defenseman Tony DeAnglo who was born in South Jersey and grew up in South Philly, is in a comfort zone at the Wells Fargo Center.

He had two assists and a plus-3 rating in the 5-2 opening-night win Thursday over New Jersey. On Saturday, DeAngelo got the Flyers within 2-1 with a second-period, seeing-eye goal Saturday. It was his first goal as a Flyer.

Midway through the second, he whipped a blue-line shot that got through traffic and went high into the left corner of the net while Philly was on a power play. James van Riemsdyk and Konecny screened Demko in front.

DeAngelo, acquired from Carolina for three draft picks in July, will bolster a power play that last season clicked at just 12.6 percent, the second-worst figure in franchise history.

He finished Saturday with a goal, three shots, and three blocks in a team-high 27:11.

4. The first period can be described in one word: Weird.

In the opening 20 minutes, the Flyers had a huge territorial advantage, had three power plays, and outshot the Canucks, 14-4.

So, naturally, they left the ice at the first intermission facing a 2-0 deficit.

Hart was not at his best. He was beaten by Kyle Burroughs’ shot from above the right circle, though the drive may have nicked off defenseman Nick Seeler’s skate.

Later in the first, Kevin Hayes lost the puck in the neutral zone, and the Flyers allowed Conor Garland to get way too close. He beat Hart from deep inside the right circle to make it 2-0.

Down the other end, Demko was terrific for the Canucks. He stopped all 14 shots, including four by Ivan Provorov.

5. Olle Lycksell’s NHL debut was rather uneventful.

But the fourth-line winger, recalled from the Phantoms earlier in the day, got more involved in the action — he was in the middle of a second-period scoring chance — as the game developed.

He played 9:02, committed a penalty, and had an “even” plus-minus rating.

Breakaways

Led by Hart, Philly killed Laughton’s hooking penalty with 1:58 left to preserve the win. The Flyers’ PK was 5 for 5. … Ivan Provorov had six shots and four hits. … The Flyers start a tough three-game road trip Tuesday against Tampa Bay (ESPN/ESPN+). They then play Wednesday in Florida (TNT), and at Nashville on Saturday (NBCSP+). … The Flyers and Canucks don’t meet again until Feb. 18, in Vancouver.