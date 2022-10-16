Connect with us

Flyers Change (Backup) Goalies for Tough Road Trip

6 hours ago

Felix Sandstrom, Philadelphia Flyers
Felix Sandstrom has recovered from a groin injury and will likely play for the Flyers on their upcoming road trip.

Carter Hart will have a new caddy when the Philadelphia Flyers go on their first road trip of the season.

The Flyers on Sunday activated Felix Sandstrom from the injured list and sent Samuel Ersson to the AHL’s Phantoms.

Ersson did not play as he was Hart’s backup in the first two games, a 5-2 win over New Jersey, and a 3-2 triumph over Vancouver,

The Philadelphia Flyers start a three-game road trip Tuesday in Tampa Bay. They then play Wednesday in Florida. Sandstrom, 25, figures to play in one of those two games.

Philly’s trip concludes Saturday in Nashville.

Hart, 24, has a 2.00 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. He did not play in the preseason because of an undisclosed injury.

Ersson, who turns 23 on Thursday, and Sandstrom were outstanding in the exhibition games. Sandstrom missed the last two preseason games because of a groin injury.

If the Philadelphia Flyers wanted to send Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley, he would have needed to clear waivers. Ersson is waiver-exempt.

