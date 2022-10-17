Flyers Daily: Tortorella Has Philly Soaring; A Surprise in Boston

The Philadelphia Flyers are 2-0 for a lot of reasons.

Near the top of the list is how new coach John Tortorella has gotten them to play with a work ethic that wasn’t always seen last year.

“You guys were there during camp; this team’s in shape, there’s no question about that,” center Kevin Hayes said after the Flyers rallied past Vancouver on Saturday, 3-2. “I think that was his whole game plan.”

The Flyers overcame a 1-0 deficit and beat New Jersey in the opener, 5-2.

They climbed out of a 2-0 hole against the Canucks.

So far, their conditioning has paid off.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that work hard,” Hayes said. “Might not be the prettiest team, but if you don’t work hard, you don’t play. It’s a demanding coach and I think it helps our team.”

.⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ Podcast: Lots of Positives, But Ryan Ellis Was Mistreated https://t.co/TNprwruAaI — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 17, 2022

The hard work “starts in practice, starts in camp, and he’s set a level that everyone’s accepted,” Hayes added. “Everyone knows that if you don’t get to that level, you’re probably not going to see too many minutes. It’s hard, but it’s fun, and it’s a lot more fun when you win.”

The Philadelphia Flyers will have a difficult time winning during a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Tampa Bay, and also has stops against Florida (Wednesday) and Nashville (Saturday).

Getting a total of three points over those three tough games would be considered a positive. And after opening the season with consecutive comeback victories, the Flyers have a belief in themselves that hasn’t been seen in a while.

