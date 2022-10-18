Flyers-Lightning preview: Carter Hart Tries to Beat Bolts for 1st Time; Lineups; How to Watch

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will try to continue his early-season roll and beat host Tampa Bay for the first time in his career Tuesday night.

Hart is 0-5-1 with a 4.33 goals-against average and .859 save percentage in his career against the Lightning. He beat New Jersey and Vancouver in the first two game this season, compiling a 2.00 GAA and .940 save percentage.

On the flip side, Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy (2.54, .925) has been a Flyers killer in his career. He has won seven straight against the Flyers and has never lost to them at home.

Tampa will be a hungry team. The Lightning (1-2) played their first three games on the road, and this will be their home opener.

The Flyers are aiming for their first 3-0 start since the 2011-12 season.

Torts on MacEwen, who was recalled from ⁦@LVPhantoms⁩ Monday. He says players better have a good attitude when sent to Phantoms “or they aren’t coming back.” pic.twitter.com/bXqeDtzsHX — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 18, 2022

Projected lineups

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny.

Line 2: Noah Cates centering Joel Farabee and Wade Allison.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering JVR and Tanner Laczynski.

Line 4: Jackson Cates centering Nick Deslauriers and Zack MacEwen.

Defense 1: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.

Defense 2: Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.

Defense 3: Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula.

Goalie: Carter Hart, with Felix Sandstrom as his backup.

Tampa Bay lineup:

Bolts host #Flyers tonight in their home opener. https://t.co/WBYeUItv5p — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 18, 2022

Game notes

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 47-42-16 lifetime record against Tampa, including a 24-24-5 mark on the road. They have won just two of their last eight games in Tampa.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 29 career points (16-13) in 39 games against the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos has lit up the Flyers for 49 points (25-24) in 37 career games. He is off to a quick start this season: five points, including four goals, in three games.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with three goals, and Ivan Provorov tops the team in points (five).

Flyers coach John Tortorella coached Tampa to the Stanley Cup in 2004.

With a victory Tuesday, Tortorella will become the second coach in the Flyers’ history to win each of his first three games with the team. Paul Holmgren won his first four games in 1988-89. Torts has coached four other NHL teams and has never won his first three games.

MacEwen will make his season debut for the Flyers.

How to watch

The game will be televised on ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m., about an hour before the Phillies face the Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.

How to bet

The money line on Fan Duel: Tampa is minus-320, Flyers are plus-250.

Pick: Lightning, 4-2.

Prediction record: 1-1.