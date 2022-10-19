Flyers Claim Center Off Waivers from Avs; Played for Tortorella in Columbus

Connect with us

The Philadelphia Flyers claimed 6-foot, 205-pound center Lukas Sedlak off waivers from Colorado on Wednesday.

Sedlak, 29, a Czech Republic native, had success in Russia’s KHL the last three seasons before signing with Colorado as a free agent. He was scoreless in three games this season with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

A sixth-round selection by Columbus in the 2011 NHL draft, Sedlak spent parts of three seasons playing for John Tortorella with the Blue jackets.

All told, he has 15 goals, 27 points, and a plus-3 rating in 165 NHL games.

The Philadelphia Flyers also demoted Olle Lycksell, 23, to the AHL’s Phantoms. He was scoreless in one game with Philly.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

