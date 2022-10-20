Connect with us

Flyers Reveal Reverse Retro Jerseys for This Season

Retro jerseys, Travis Sanheim, Philadlphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their reverse retro jerseys Thursday, and they will be worn for eight games during the 2022-23 season.

According to the Flyers, the design gives a championship-level look from the franchises Stanley Cup-winning seasons in 1973-74 and 1974-75, and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.

“It’s fun to wear a new jersey, and I thought the pants were a nice addition,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said. “I’m excited to get wearing them.”

Also returning for the first time since the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons are Cooperalls, the full-length black nylon pants with an orange stripe down each leg. They will only be worn during warm-ups.

The reverse retro jerseys will be worn for eight games, beginning Nov. 8 against visiting St. Louis, coached by former Flyers coach and player Craig Berube.

The jerseys are available for pre-sale at shop.wfcphilly.com.

Here is the schedule for when the jerseys will be worn at Philadelphia Flyers home games:

  • Tuesday, Nov.  8 vs. St. Louis Blues.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Washington Capitals.
  • Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | NHL Thanksgiving showdown.
  • Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ‘80s Throwback Thursday.
  • Thursday, Dec. 15 at New Jersey Devils.
  • Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes | 90s Throwback Thursday.
  • Saturday, Jan. 14 at Washington Capitals.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks | 2000s Throwback Thursday.
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Broad St. Bullcast

