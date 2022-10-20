Flyers Reveal Reverse Retro Jerseys for This Season

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their reverse retro jerseys Thursday, and they will be worn for eight games during the 2022-23 season.

According to the Flyers, the design gives a championship-level look from the franchises Stanley Cup-winning seasons in 1973-74 and 1974-75, and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.

“It’s fun to wear a new jersey, and I thought the pants were a nice addition,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said. “I’m excited to get wearing them.”

Also returning for the first time since the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons are Cooperalls, the full-length black nylon pants with an orange stripe down each leg. They will only be worn during warm-ups.

So what do you think of the Cooperalls? #Flyers pic.twitter.com/R6mf4ttVkl — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 20, 2022

The reverse retro jerseys will be worn for eight games, beginning Nov. 8 against visiting St. Louis, coached by former Flyers coach and player Craig Berube.

The jerseys are available for pre-sale at shop.wfcphilly.com.

Here is the schedule for when the jerseys will be worn at Philadelphia Flyers home games:

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. St. Louis Blues.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Washington Capitals.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | NHL Thanksgiving showdown.

Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ‘80s Throwback Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 15 at New Jersey Devils.

Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes | 90s Throwback Thursday.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Washington Capitals.

Thursday, Jan. 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks | 2000s Throwback Thursday.