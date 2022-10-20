You Can Watch Phillies at Wells Fargo Center and Attend Flyers’ Game; Discounted Beer, Hot Dogs

The Philadelphia Flyers have caught Phillies fever.

So have their fans.

To accommodate them, a Phillies-Flyers doubleheader of sorts will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 2 p.m. Sunday to those who have tickets to the hockey game that night. Fans can watch the Phillies-Padres 2:37 p.m. playoff game at the East Food and Bar Hall, then attend the 7 p.m. hockey game between the Flyers and San Jose Sharks.

Fans who have tickets to the Flyers-Sharks game are allowed in the East Food Hall at 2 p.m.

The bar will serve $5 beers and $1 hot dogs until the full arena opens at 5:30 p.m.

The Phillies game will be shown on the East Food/Bar Hall’s TVs, and not on the Wells Fargo Center’s gigantic scoreboard.