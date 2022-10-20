Connect with us

Unique Doubleheader

You Can Watch Phillies at Wells Fargo Center and Attend Flyers’ Game; Discounted Beer, Hot Dogs

Published

3 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Joel Farabee is a lifetime Phillies baseball fan because his dad grew up in the area.

The Philadelphia Flyers have caught Phillies fever.

So have their fans.

To accommodate them, a Phillies-Flyers doubleheader of sorts will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 2 p.m. Sunday to those who have tickets to the hockey game that night. Fans can watch the Phillies-Padres 2:37 p.m. playoff game at the East Food and Bar Hall, then attend the 7 p.m. hockey game between the Flyers and San Jose Sharks.

Fans who have tickets to the Flyers-Sharks game are allowed in the East Food Hall at 2 p.m.

The bar will serve $5 beers and $1 hot dogs until the full arena opens at 5:30 p.m.

The Phillies game will be shown on the East Food/Bar Hall’s TVs, and not on the Wells Fargo Center’s gigantic scoreboard.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously