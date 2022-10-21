Sam’s Daily: WFC Will Be Packed for Phils, Flyers; Gaudreau Sparks Columbus

If the response on social media is any indication, the Wells Fargo Center’s management better order more beer and hot dogs for Sunday.

The place is going to be packed.

Johnny Gaudreau would have helped fill the Wells Fargo Center for Flyers home games, too, but Philly didn’t have the cap space to sign him, and he went to his second choice, Columbus, in July.

Gaudreau scored a pair of goals Thursday, and he is off to an impressive start. (See below.)

Back to the Wells Fargo Center, which will host a unique “doubleheader” Sunday. If you have a ticket to the Philadelphia Flyers’ 7 o’clock game that night against San Jose, you can watch the Phillies-Padres 2:37 p.m. playoff game at the East Food and Bar Hall, located in the Wells Fargo Center. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The bar will serve $5 beers and $1 hot dogs until the full arena opens at 5:30 p.m.

On Twitter, where the Philadelphia Flyers are usually absorbing criticism, the news seemed to be greeted with a standing ovation by those at their keyboards.

“Very classy move by Comcast!” said @bbaer1031.

“The Flyers are making strides to becoming a hometown team again and I love it,” added @whatbugsmeis. “Keep it up Flyers.”

“Fantastic idea!” typed @NaabFran.

And so forth.

A viewing party for the Phillies, cheap hots dogs and beer, and the Flyers playing a sad-sack team they should beat.

Sounds perfect, right?

Well, @Donnavox brought some Negadelphia to the discussion.

“Oh boy. More traffic. LOL.”

Great idea. Good job by the Flyers — Anthony Arot (@anthony_arot) October 20, 2022

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Phillies and Flyers and discounted beer and hot dogs will create a party-like atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers reveal their reverse retro jerseys that will be worn for eight games this season. Philadelphia Flyers.

Columbus Blue Jackets: South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau had a pair of third-pair goals as the Jackets rallied past Nashville, 5-3. Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan, who has close ties to John Tortorella, won his 300th career game Thursday as the Penguins blasted the Kings, 6-1. Tristan Jarry stopped 39 of 40 shots. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs claimed left winger Dryden Hunt off waivers fro the Rangers. They were short a forward after losing Lukas Sedlak on waivers to the Flyers earlier in the week. Colorado Avalanche.

Detroit Hockey Now: Red Wings’ coach thinks his team’s revere retro jerseys “pop.” We agree. Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: Juraj Slafkovsky, trying to avoid going to the AHL, became the first player from the Class of draft to score an NHL goal as the Habs whipped Arizona, 6-2. Montreal Canadiens.

Calgary Flames: The Flames signed goalie Dan Vladar, 25, to a two-year contract extension that has an annual $2.2 million cap hit. Calgary Flames.