Must-See Video: Flyers, Fans Salute Oskar Lindblom’s Return

This city still has a love affair with former Flyer Oskar Lindblom.

Lindblom, in his first year with San Jose, said he was surprised the Philadelphia Flyers bought out his contract in the summer, “but it’s sometimes a business.”

In his first trip to the Wells Fargo Center as a visiting player, the Flyers put together a wonderful video to salute Lindblom, a cancer survivor whose battle with Ewing’s sarcoma is well-documented. After the video, Lindblom received a loud standing ovation. He pointed to the fans in thanks and patted his heart.

His ex-teammates tapped the ice or sideboards with their sticks.

You can watch here:

Wonderful tribute video to Oskar Lindblom, who returns with @SanJoseSharks and gets standing O. He pats his heart and points to #Flyers fans. pic.twitter.com/7klthzRqpp — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 23, 2022

Before the game, Lindblom, a 26-year-old left winger who played on the fourth line Sunday, said was was excited to be back at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I had a great time here. I loved it,” said Lindblom, who entered the night with three points, all assists, in six games with San Jose.

The Sweden native had 12 goals last season, and he was asked if he was surprised that the Philadelphia Flyers bought out his contract.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said in a pleasant tone, “but it’s sometimes a business and you can’t really do much about that. I’m just trying to keep grinding. I was able to sign with San Jose, and I was happy about that. Hopefully, I can have a great season.”