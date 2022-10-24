Torts: Flyers Need to Show More in 2nd Game of Back-to-Backs

John Tortorella is grumpy today, unhappy about how the Philadelphia Flyers have performed in the second end of their two sets of back-to-back games in the early part of the season.

They lost both of the Game 2s – falling to Florida, 4-3, and to lowly San Jose, 3-0.

In the latter loss Sunday, the Flyers showed little offense until the third period — and even then, could not score.

“Turnovers. Turnovers,” Tortorella, the Flyers’ new coach, said after the defeat. ”We have to learn how to play back-to-back games. We’ve played two sets of back-to-backs. In our second game, we absolutely don’t give ourselves a chance because of turnovers.”

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Flyers had 13 giveaways — nine more than the Sharks.

Totorella said Sunday’s loss wasn’t because of a “physical tiredness. I think sometimes it may be a little groggy, mentally. If you’re a pro, you’ve got to figure out how to simplify your game. We have to learn how to play back-to-backs … as far as at least giving ourselves a chance. That’s what’s frustrating.”

The Flyers have 15 sets of back-to-back games this season. So far, they are 2-0 in the first game, 0-2 in the second one.

Philly had an off day Monday. The Flyers will practice Tuesday in Voorhees, preparing for Thursday’s home game against Florida.

“I’m not going to look (past) the good week they had prior to (Sunday’s) game,” Tortorella said, referring to a 2-1 road trip. “We’ll get a couple good days of practice and get back at it again.”

Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes were benched for the entire third period Sunday for their poor play. Konecny said the Flyers were flat in the first two periods.

“Obviously, we don’t want to lose like that,” he said. “I don’t think it changes everything. We’re still a good hockey team. We’re still going to bounce back. We’re still going to play hard every night. That was definitely not a reflection of how we play our game.”

The Flyers did have a strong third period Sunday. Even without Konecny, Hayes and James van Riemsdyk (injured in first period), they outshot San Jose, 17-6, over the final 20 minutes.

“The third period, that was more of our style,” Konecny said. “We were coming at ‘em. We were getting pucks in and working hard. If there’s one thing (positive) you can take from it, it’s the third.”

The Flyers had little sustained pressure until the third.

“Just got to bounce back and do a better job next game,” deensiveman Tony DeAngelo said.

Lindblom surprised

San Jose left winger Oskar Lindblom was surprised by a video of his Flyers career was shown on the scoreboard in the first period.

“I didn’t know they had a video for me, so it was good.”

He said the fans’ “emotion and the passion they have and the love they show for me is incredible.”