James van Riemsdyk Needs Surgery; Flyers’ Injury List Grows

As if the Philadelphia Flyers didn’t have enough key players sidelined, they announced Tuesday that left winger James van Riemsdyk will need hand surgery Friday.

He is expected to miss at least a month.

Forward Scott Laughton said he once had similar finger surgery, and he returned in a little less than five weeks.

Van Riemsdyk had a shot bounce off his left hand in the first period of the Flyers’ 3-0 loss Sunday to San Jose. He did not return.

The Flyers are already without several key player who are injured, including Sean Couturier, Owen Tippett, Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Ryan Ellis. Tippett and Ristolainen practiced Tuesday.

“You show up and work every day, and you go to battle with who’s here in this room,” Laughton said after practice in Voorhees. “Injuries are a part of the game, and we have to find a way, no matter what. We have a lot of good players here, and guys have to step up.”

He pointed to himself, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, and Joel Farabee — and some of the younger players — who need to improve their games to replace the injured forwards.

On Tuesday, Tippett was on a line with Laughton and Noah Cates, while Ristolainen alternated on the third pairing. Tippett, sidelined with an apparent concussion, is hopeful of playing Thursday against visiting Florida.

More will be known on Ristolainen’s condision after Wednesday’s practice.

Van Riemsdyk, 33, was off to a quick start — five points (2-3) in his first five games before being injured against the Sharks. Laughton will likely take his spot on the power-play unit.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers (4-2) host Florida (4-1-1) and try to avenge last week’s 4-3 loss in Sunrise, Fla.

Practice lineup

Kevin Hayes centering Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny.

Noah Cates centering Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett. (After practice, coach John Tortorella said Cates will probably go to left wing in Thursday’s game. He’s hoping to give him more confidence at his natural position. Laughton will move to center.

Morgan Frost centering Nick Deslauriers and Wade Allison.

Lukas Sedlak centering Tanner Laczynski and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAnhelo; Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun; Nick Seeler and Egor Zamula, with Ristolainen rotating on third pair.

Goalies: Carter Hart, Felix Sandstrom. Breakaways. Tortorella said there were no repercussions from his benching of Hayes and Konecny in the third period Sunday, and all parties have moved on. He noted that, prior to that game, the forwards had played extremely well. … The coach said he needs Frost to do a better job finishing his scoring chances … Tortorella likes what he’s seen from Zamula, but was surprised to hear his name was Egor. “Is that his name? I just call him Z,” he said with a smile.

Tortorella said there were no repercussions from his benching of Hayes and Konecny in the third period Sunday, and all parties have moved on. He noted that, prior to that game, the forwards had played extremely well. … The coach said he needs Frost to do a better job finishing his scoring chances … Tortorella likes what he’s seen from Zamula, but was surprised to hear his name was Egor. “Is that his name? I just call him Z,” he said with a smile. Podcast: Lou Nolan Talks All Things Flyers, Answers Tough Questions.