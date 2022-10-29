Flyers’ Kieffer Bellows: Will Change of Scenery Help Him Blossom?

The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping a change of scenery will help Kieffer Bellows, a one-time first-round selection, reach his potential.

The 24-year-old left winger, plucked off the waiver wire Thursday from the New York Islanders lslanders, will make his Flyers debut Saturday night against visiting Carolina (4-2-1).

Bellows has had to follow in the foosteps of a former NHL star, Brian Bellows, who happens to be his father. But the younger Bellows said he never felt pressure because of his dad, who scored 485 goals in 17 seasons, including 10 with the Minnesota North Stars.

“My dad’s been a great influence on me,” Bellows said after his first practice with the Metro-leading Flyers (5-2) on Friday. “He has taken away that pressure.”

Just “go out there and have fun” has been his dad’s mantra, Bellows said.

“Same with my mom,” he said. “They’ve done a good job of helping me stay away from the pressure.”

He never blossomed with the Islanders, who selected him in the first round (19th overall) in the 2016 draft. Bellows, a physical player who has a cannon of a shot but lacks speed, had 25 points (11-14) in 68 career games with the Isles spread over parts of four seasons. He played in only one game this year.

Now he gets a new opportunity with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He said he was excited to join what he called a “historic organization,” adding he was “thankful” for the chance he has been given.

Bellows was happy with his play last season — 19 points (6-13) and a minus-1 rating in 45 games. He said he was “reliable” on the defensive end, “and that’s what I want to bring here.”

He joins Owen Tippett and Wade Allison as young power forwards who haven’t reached their potential yet. All will be given a chance to show they belong.

Coach John Tortorella said he doesn’t know much about the 6-1, 195-pound Bellows except that he was once a high draft pick. And that “doesn’t mean much to me at all,” he said.

In other words, Bellows needs to prove he was worthy of being selected so high. Ditto Tippett, drafted by Florida 10th overall in 2017, and Allison, chosen by the Flyers in the second round (52nd overall) in 2016, the same year the Isles took Bellows.