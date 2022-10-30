Flyers’ outstanding prospect injured and helped off the ice

Defenseman Cam York, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ best prospects, was injured during the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ eventual 4-1 loss Sunday in Hershey.

York, 21, played in 30 games with the Flyers last season, but was sent to the Phantoms during training camp this year. The Southern California native was injured in a collision with Hershey’s Mason Morelli, according to Phantoms’ broadcaster Bob Rotruck, He could barely put any weight on his leg as he went down the tunnel, Rotruck said.

There was no immediate update available on his condition, said Brent Flahr, a Flyers assistant general manager.

In seven games with the Phantoms (2-4-1) this season, York has four points (1-3) and a minus-2 rating.

Jackson Cates scored the Phantoms’ goal in the loss.

York, who had 10 points in his 30 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, was expected to start the year on Philadelphia’s third pairing. But he didn’t impress new coach John Tortorella during camp, and he was sent down to get more seasoning and bulk up a bit.

At the time York was demoted, Tortorella said the young defenseman had more to offer than he had shown.

“This isn’t a bad thing,” he said. “… This is the right thing for Yorky.”

In Sunday’s game, York was together with Louis Belpedio on the top pairing. York was a first-round selection (14th overall) in 2019.

At some point this year, York was expected to replace Nick Seeler on the Flyers’ third pairing. That might still happen.

Seeler, 29, a physical defenseman, has played well this season, helping the Flyers get off to a surprising 5-2-1 start.

In seven games, Seeler has two points (1-1) and a minus-1 rating, and he has played with an edge.

Breakaways

Cates scored on a rebound of Olle Lycksell’s shot. … Former Phantoms center Mike Vecchione had three points for Hershey. … Goalie Samuel Ersson dropped to 0-3-1 for Lehigh Valley.