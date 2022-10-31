Flyers Daily: Crazy October in NHL

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the teams battling for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Who would have thunk it?

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who had been 4-0-1, were swept in all four games out West. Who would have expected that?

And the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche traveled East and, after beating the mighty New York Rangers in a shootout, lost in regulation to the New Jersey Devils and Islanders.

Welcome to the NHL, where Octobers are wacky, but November is when teams start showing which ones are for real and which ones are a mirage.

Right now, the Flyers have more wins than Colorado, which would be tied for seventh place if it was in the eight-team Metro.

Bizarre.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

