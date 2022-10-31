Flyers’ Legend Bernie Parent Among Icons Throwing First Pitch At Phillies’ World Series Game

Bernie Parent, the Hall of Fame goalie who led the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, will be among those throwing out the first pitch Monday in Game 3 of the World Series

The Phillies will host the Houston Astros in a series that is tied at one game apiece.

“It’s a honor,” Parent said the other day. “Very cool.”

Parent, 77, and his wife, Gini, returned from Florida so he could be at Citizens Bank Park to take part in the pre-game festivities.

Out of respect to the Phillies’ surprise, we have decided not to include the other famous people who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Monday.

Update: Well, I honored the Phillies’ request not to include the other Philly sports icons that would throw out the first pitch Monday, but other outlets revealed them. So here they are: Mike Schmidt of the Phillies, Julius Erving of the 76ers, and Brandon Graham of the Eagles.

Enjoy the game!

As for the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1), they will be in action Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers (5-3-2).