Flyers Newcomer Lukas Sedlak Benefited from Time in KHL

Lukas Sedlak is starting to feel comfortable with his new team, the Philadelphia Flyers.

He is also starting to give the Flyers’ fourth line — which includes wingers Nick Deslauriers and Wade Allison — an identity, based on their performance Saturday.

Plucked off the waiver wire from defending champion Colorado, Sedlak has been reunited with John Tortorella, his former coach in Columbus.

“I think it helps every player if you know the coach and know what to expect,” Sedlak said after Monday’s practice in Voorhees. “It doesn’t take too much time to get used to things. Obviously it was a little bit of a different system from Colorado. It takes me a little bit (of time). I sometimes still forget, but I feel comfortable.”

He played in Russia’s KHL for three years before signing with Colorado before this season. During that time overseas, he averaged 19 goals per season. He is trying to take that improved offense to the much-faster NHL, where he has never scored more than seven goals in a season.

“I think I’m a little more patient with the puck now,” he said. “I think I learned how to hold onto the puck and not be scared and chip it out. I’m not chasing the game as much as I was before.”

Sedlak, 29, has played both left wing and center in four games with the Flyers. In his last game, a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina, he centered Deslauriers and Allison. The line had two goals and three assists, including two helpers by Sedlak. The Czech Republic native also won six of eight faceoffs (75%), and he was plus-2.

“We’re having fun out there,” said Allison, who had a goal in the game. “We’re working hard, and we kind of know where each other is going to be, so it’s been good.”

The line is expected to be together again when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.