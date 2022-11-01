Flyers Daily: Is Philly for Real? Surging Bruins Get Good News

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella downplayed his team’s challenging upcoming schedule, but road games Tuesday (Rangers) and Wednesday (Maple Leafs) will tell us a lot about the Orange and Black.

Meanwhile, the injury-plagued Flyers aren’t exactly sympathetic that the Pittsburgh Penguins were missing a couple key players (Jeff Carter and Kris Letang) from practice Monday, and the Boston Bruins — who are off to an NHL-best 8-1 start — got some good news on injured defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

These developments, and a lot more NHL news, can be found below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers, off to a nice 5-2-1 start for the third straight season, face stiff road challenges this week. On Monday, they boarded a train to New York wearing Phillies jerseys. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Prospects expert Russ Cohen evaluates the progress defenseman Ronnie Attard is making with the AHLs Phantoms. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers legend Bernie Parent will be among the Philly sports icons throwing out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series. The others: Mike Schmidt, Julius Ervvvvvvvvvvving, and Brandon Graham. Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston Hockey Now: The rich get richer. Charlie McAvoy was cleared for full practices. Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Coming off an awful road trip, this was not good news for the reeling Penguins: Kris Letang is ill and Jeff Carter is sidelined. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: Buffalo’s 6-7 center, Tage Thompson, was scary good on Halloween night, collecting six points as the Sabres rolled past visiting Detroit, 8-3. Kevin Allen has the story. Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Canadiens keep Juraj Slafkovsky on the roster? The Habs are in a numbers crunch. Montreal Canadiens.

New York Islanders Now: New coach Lane Lambert is pushing the right buttons for the Isles. New York Islanders.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers seem ready to roll as they begin a four-game road trip in Arizona. Florida Panthers.

Vegas Hockey Now: A stingy defense has the Golden Knights off to a flying start. Vegas Golden Knights.