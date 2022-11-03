Flyers Daily: ‘Still a Ways Away;’ Caps Crippled by Injuries

The Philadelphia Flyers are having problems scoring, but that was expected– especially with Cam Atkinson, Sean Coutuier and James van Riemsdyk out of the lineup because of injuries.

The other problem they have is this: They are not giving their goaltenders much support in the defensive zone. Teams are camped in the Flyers’ end an inordinate amount of time, firing shot after shot.

Too many of them are the high-quality variety.

Over the last four games, the Flyers have been outshot by a combined 169-95 margin. They are 1-1-2 in that span, only because of Carter Hart’s brilliant goaltending.

“It hasn’t come together; it’s still a ways away. That’s our job as a coaching staff to get it together,” coach John Tortorella said after the Flyers were outshot, 44-25, in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss in Toronto.

He said the Flyers don’t have the puck enough and are playing in their own end too much.

“We have to instill confidence in our guys to make plays,” he said.

They will try to change things Saturday when they face Claude Giroux and the high-scoring Senators in Ottawa.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: My latest Broad Street Bullcast touches on Morgan Frost, trade rumors, and much more. Give it a listen. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Five Flyers observations from their opponents’ latest shootfest. The Flyers are now 0-3 in the second half of back-to-back games. Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: The Flyers shouldn’t feel sorry for themselves. Many other teams also have a slew of injuries, including the Capitals. There are now seven injured Caps: Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, Connor Brown, and Beck Malenstyn. Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are in an early-season meltdown. They blew another multiple-goal lead Wednesday. Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose Hockey Now: There is an Erik Karlsson revival in San Jose. San Jose Sharks.

New York Islanders Now: It’s early, but Ilya Sorokin looks like a Vezina candidate. Like a certain goalie in Philly. New York Islanders.

Boston Hockey Now: With Jeremy Swayman injured, the Bruins have recalled a goalie from their AHL team. Boston Bruins.