Flyers Daily: Stats Salute Carter Hart; Ovi Ties Gordie Howe; Habs’ Trade Talks

Ten games into the season, how do the Philadelphia Flyers compare to their final product in 2021-22?

Well, they are playing harder for new coach John Tortorella, the eye test tells us.

But what do the statistics tell us?

Their record is slightly worse, but they have shown great improvement in their goalie play (hello, Carter Hart) and have had nice gains on special teams.

Check out the expected goals-against stats, and you will see just how good Hart has been.

Most of the stats so far this year are fairly similar to last season That’s not a good sign, because Hart will be hard-pressed to match his off-the-charts performance (2.10 GAA, .943 save percentage) while seeing a daily barrage of shots.

Somehow, Hart (5-0-2) has yet to lose in regulation.

The Flyers are 5-3-2. At a corresponding point last season, they were 6-2-2 before injuries ruined them, and they finished with just 61 points.

They went 19-44-9 — including 10- and 13-game losing streaks — after their 6-2-2 start.

Here are some numbers, comparing the Philadelphia Flyers’ first 10 games this year with their final totals from last season:

Goals per game

2022-23: 2.60 (tied for 29th in NHL).

Last season: 2.56 (31st).

Goals-against per game

2022-23: 2.70 (tied for sixth).

Last season: 3.59 (27th).

Save percentage

2022-23: .936 (4th).

Last season: .913 (22nd).

Expected goals for (per 60 mins.)

2022-23: 1.93 (31st).

Last season: 2.46 (18th).

Expected goals against (per 60 mins.)

2022-23: 3.22 (31st).

Last season: 2.83 (31st).

Faceoffs

2022-23: 46.1% (26th).

Last season: 52.2% (sixth),

Power play

2022-23: 18.9% (23rd).

Last season: 12.6% (32nd).

Penalty kill

2022-23: 79.4% (15th).

Last season: 75.7% (26th).

Shots per game

2022-23: 26.3 (30th).

Last season 31.0. (16th).

Shots-against per game

2022-23: 36.7 (30th).

Last season: 34.0 (29th).

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Claude Giroux, Flyers icon, will face his former team Saturday in Ottawa. Giroux is off he an impressive start for the Senators. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: In his new book, former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien sounds off on teammate Eric Lindros. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers’ value has soared to $1.35 billion despite the team’s annual struggles the last decade. Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie How for the most goals with one team in NHL history. Former Flyers great Mark Howe (Gordie’s son) was in the building in Detroit to watch the feat. Washington Capitals.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs are in trade talks with several teams, including the Capitals. Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Our old pal Jaromir Jagr chirps Penguins winger Jason Zucker. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs are getting ready for action in Finland. Colorado Avalanche.

Detroit Hockey Now. Robby Fabbri’s rehab from knee surgery is going well, and he is on target to return to Detroit’s lineup in January. Detroit Red Wings.

Boston Hockey Now: Goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbert are week to week for the B’s. Boston Bruins.