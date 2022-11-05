Claude Giroux: Facing Flyers on Saturday Will Be a ‘Weird Feeling’

Claude Giroux spent 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, the last 10 as their captain.

So it’s understandable that the 34-year-old Ottawa right winger says it will be awkward facing them Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Center.

“It’s a little weird after being in Philly so many years,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “Playing them the first time is definitely different. I’m not sure what to expect after playing with those guys for a long time and then playing against them.”

Giroux was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round — No. 22 overall — in 2006. Bobby Clake, then the Flyers’ GM, momentarily forgot his name when he was announcing the selection at the podium.

Now, Clarke will forever remember it.

Giroux said he’d thought he would spend his whole career in Philly, but he agreed to go to Florida in a trade last season. He felt the Panthers gave him the best chance to win his first Stanley Cup.

It didn’t work out that way, of course. In the summer, Giroux signed a three-year free gent deal with Ottawa.

As strange as it will be to face the Flyers, Giroux said, “at the end of the day, it’s a hockey game and we need to get two points. ”

Giroux has five goals and none points in 10 games with Ottawa.

He will return to Philly next Saturday against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Tonight’s game is a dress rehearsal of sorts.

“I’ve never been in this position, so I have no idea what to expect,” he said.

Breakaways

Carter Hart (5-0-2) will start and try to get points in his eighth straight game. . … Rasmus Ristolainen, who had a poor game against Toronto, and Kieffer Bellows are expected to be out of the lineup tonight. … Scott Laughton will remain in James van Riemsdyk’s former spot on the power play. JVR is sidelined because he underwent finger surgery.